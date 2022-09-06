“Very different to Stockley and Aneke” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit identifies 25-year-old as potential free agent signing for the Addicks

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic have been a mixed bag so far this season.

Having won two, drawn three and lost two in the league, the Addicks currently sit 12th in the League One standings.

With the transfer window closed, boss Ben Garner can not look to the market for additions, however, with free agents still available to sign at this point, this got us thinking.

With Charlton looking light at centre-back and striker in particularly, we asked our Addicks fan pundit Ben Fleming for his thoughts on whether or not the free agent market is something the club should be looking at.

“Free agents are definitely something I think we’re looking into and I think that’s what the manager has said they want to look into.” Ben told FLW.

“At centre-back I’d love someone like Michael Hector but I would image he’s gonna have plenty of Championship interest.

“Maybe someone like Sean Morrison who’s working his way back from injury at Cardiff last season.

“Up front – the name that leaps off the page is Matej Vydra, but again, he is going to have Championship suitors and offers you would imagine.

“Perhaps someone like Izzy Brown – he’s had his injury problems but very quick, very mobile, and certainly something very different to Stockley and Aneke.

So in an ideal world Hector and Vydra, but perhaps maybe someone like Sean Morrison, Andre Wisdom and Izzy Brown would be fantastic additions if we can keep them fit.”

The Verdict

Some interesting and ambitious names brought up by Ben above.

As he admits, the likes of Michael Hector and Matej Vydra are likely to have offers to play higher, however, the likes of Izzy Brown, Andre Wisdom and Sean Morrison could be good shouts.

They’re all players who need to rebuild, from injury if you’re Morrison, and from being released/having very little game time if you’re Brown or Wisdom and so they could be tempted to join a big club in League One like Charlton.

With boss Ben Garner recently confirming that the club are looking at free agents, it would be interesting to know for sure if any of those names were on the club’s radar, or, indeed, within their reach.