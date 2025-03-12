Derby County owner David Clowes has been praised for the work he has done since arriving at Pride Park and, in particular, for the way he keeps fans aware of his long-term plans.

The Rams are in a very difficult position right now as they battle to stay in the Championship.

Championship Table (as of 12/3/25) Team P GD Pts 19 Hull City 36 -9 37 20 Stoke City 36 -14 36 21 Cardiff City 37 -21 36 22 Derby County 37 -12 35 23 Luton Town 37 -26 34 24 Plymouth Argyle 36 -37 30

This season has brought a major off-field decision for Clowes, with the owner making the call to sack Paul Warne and bring in John Eustace, and whilst he endured a tough start, all connected to Derby hope it’s a decision that pays off come May after back-to-back wins.

David Clowes saved Derby County

Despite Derby’s struggles, Clowes is still a relatively popular figure in the East Midlands, as he saved the Rams in their hour of need.

After years of mismanagement, Derby’s very existence was under threat, until the local businessman, and lifelong fan, stepped in to buy the club in 2022, when they were in League One at the time.

Therefore, Clowes will always be popular with the majority, so when asked by FLW whether he has been a transparent owner, it’s no surprise to hear fan pundit Shaun speak very highly of the Derby chief.

He said: “Clowes made it clear from the start that he was doing this to save the club. He’s a fan first and foremost. He was never going to be a chairman that made a lot of noise, and he comes across as a very humble person, and I think he wants what’s best for the club.

“He has told us he wants investment to progress the club, and I just think he’s never going to be someone to make a lot of noise. He will let other people get on with it, and he will oversee it all.

“I think he has been transparent, but he has a different style to the chairmen we’ve had in the past. He is very different to Mel Morris, in a good way, in my opinion, but at times you do want your chairman to come out and make a statement. He has done it a few times, but more in a subtle, quiet way.

“I don’t think we can have any complaints really.”

Derby County can have a bright future because of David Clowes

To his credit, Clowes has been open with the fans, and many will always appreciate what he has done for the club.

Like all fans, the owner will want Derby to eventually get back to the Premier League, but he knows he may not have the resources to deliver on that in the modern game.

So, he has been speaking to potential investors, and there is hope that fresh finance will be pumped into the club in the near future.

Obviously, relegation this season would be a setback, but the reality is that Derby are now on a stable footing due to Clowes, and, as outlined above, he is not an owner that craves the limelight or demands thanks for all he has done over the past few years.