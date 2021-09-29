‘Very defensive’, ‘Such a waste on the wing’ – Many Derby County fans react as line-up news for Reading clash emerges

Amongst all the off-field drama at the club, there are still games of football to be won on the pitch for Derby County and they’re looking to get back to winning ways at Pride Park this evening.

Considering the Rams were able to make little in the way of additions this summer, Wayne Rooney has done well to win 10 points from County’s opening nine league encounters.

They were wiped out though by a 12-point deduction for going into administration, meaning that they have a huge mountain to climb in order to remain in the Championship for another season.

They almost clawed one point back from that deduction against Sheffield United but they conceded a penalty late on which Billy Sharp dispatched which left Rams fans heartbroken at Bramall Lane.

Derby host an in-form Reading this evening – a team who also have a points deduction from the EFL looming – and Rooney has made several changes.

There’s some enforced ones with Kelle Roos suspended and Phil Jagielka injured, so Ryan Allsop and Richard Stearman replace them.

Craig Forsyth is also in at left-back for Lee Buchanan and there’s a return to the starting line-up for Jason Knight in place of Louie Sibley after recovering from an ankle injury, which Rooney delivered in a training ground tackle.

Derby fans have been reacting to Rooney’s selection on social media – let’s look at what they’ve been saying.

Not a great side ngl but when you have injuries and suspended players with limited players as it is, then it’s expected I suppose. https://t.co/YaInUsElW9 — JackClays 🐏 (@JackClays) September 29, 2021

not a Fozzy fan, gives away too many unnecessary free-kicks! — Phil Ruston (@PRuston) September 29, 2021

What does it take for Jozwiak to start in this team? We always look a better attacking team when he's on the pitch! 🙄 — Nav Sidhu (@NavrinSidhu) September 29, 2021

Very defensive. Knight such a waste on the wing. — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) September 29, 2021

Not very attacking, and here was me thinking were going to go for it. 🤣🤣 fingers crossed. — nick wragg (@wragg_nick) September 29, 2021

Forsyth oh god. — Antone (@antonewright1) September 29, 2021

announce the W — Kyle (@CooperKyIe) September 29, 2021