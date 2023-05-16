Sheffield Wednesday’s chances of gaining promotion to the Championship received a huge blow on Friday night.

A humiliating 4-0 first-leg defeat to Peterborough United has given Darren Moore’s side a mammoth task to turn around if they are to earn promotion to the second tier.

Two goals either side of half-time saw the Owls suffer a massive loss in a huge game that has all but ended their play-off hopes.

Can Sheffield Wednesday turn around a 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that this result highlights the importance and excitement of the play-off system.

The former midfielder has tipped the Posh to hold onto their lead quite comfortably, predicting that the four-goal deficit will prove too much for Moore’s side to overcome.

While Wednesday finished nine points ahead of Peterborough in the table, that won’t matter now as everything comes down to these two fixtures between the sides.

This is why the 57-year-old believes that the play-off system works and results like this only serve to show how cruel football can be at times.

“I really don’t [think Sheffield Wednesday can turn it around],” Palmer told Football League World.

“You can never say never in football but a four-goal swing, in my opinion, is unlikely.

“And that is only to take the game into extra time.

“I just don’t see how Peterborough will capitulate.

“But I can’t see them getting turned over, but you never, never, ever know in football.

“I hope, but you never know.

“I feel for Darren Moore, 96 points and not promoted.

“But I’m a big fan of the play-offs and I’m not going to change my mind about that.

“They’re exciting.

“These things can happen, Peterborough finishing nine points behind Sheffield Wednesday.

“Football is brilliant, but can be very cruel at times.”

The sides meet again on Thursday night to confirm who will reach the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Have Sheffield Wednesday blown their chance of promotion?

A whole season has come down to two or three games for these sides and Wednesday have seemingly blown their chance at the first opportunity.

It is massively damaging for the team’s morale to go into a second leg with very little chance of overturning the result.

Home supporters will have a hard time generating the level of atmosphere usually needed for such an occasion.

A couple of early goals will be needed in order to give the side any chance of turning things around on Thursday evening.