‘Very close’ – Slavisa Jokanovic makes encouraging Sheffield United transfer admission

Sheffield United are reportedly ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement to sign a player in the near future, according to Slavisa Jokanovic.

The newly-appointed Blades boss will be hoping that his side can make a positive start to life back in the Championship, following their relegation from the Premier League last term, in what was a disappointing campaign.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Star, Jokanovic revealed that the club have told him that they’re ‘very close’ to doing something, which will be pleasing to hear for the Bramall Lane faithful.

“I have spoken to the club and they tell me we are very close to doing something, that we are making progress and something should happen soon.

“We want to do something, yes, and I am sure we will. We have handed a list (of targets) and work has been going on (behind the scenes). There is plenty going on and, I stress, we want the right people here because we are trying different things. But like I say, I am told we are close and that the club is pleased with the progress that is being made.”

It remains to be seen as to which player the club are close to agreeing a deal to sign, but their supporters will be hoping that whoever it is, can make a positive impact in the first-team squad.

Sheffield United are set to take on Birmingham City in their first league match of the 2021/22 Championship season, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Blades at Bramall Lane.

What was the score when Sheffield United last played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-0 win 3-0 win 4-0 win

The Verdict:

This is a promising update for Sheffield United.

They’ve got a squad that is probably capable of challenging for promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, having not lost any of their key players during the summer transfer window.

So, additional depth is always welcome in any squad, and Slavisa Jokanovic will be hoping that any potential incomings can take their squad to the next level, and make a serious challenge for a regular starting spot in the Blades’ team.

It’ll be interesting to see which deal they’re closing in on ahead of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.