‘Very clever’, ‘Great business decision’ – Loads of Leeds United fans react to fresh transfer breakthrough

Leeds United have agreed to sign Jack Harrison on a third successive season-long loan deal with the club holding the option to sign him on a permanent move next summer, according to The Athletic reporter Phil Hay.

The Elland Road outfit saw their initial option to sign the Manchester City winger on a permanent deal expire in May, but it has now emerged they have negotiated fresh loan terms for Harrison which could see him complete a full-time move next summer.

Harrison has been a key figure during his two stints at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, with the 24-year-old having reached new heights this term which has seen him start every league match during the Whites’ impressive journey to the Championship title.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta first revealed in an interview with Radio MARCA that a deal had been agreed for Harrison, and Hay then took to Twitter to confirm the news while adding the details regarding a potential permanent deal for the winger.

As reported elsewhere yesterday Leeds have agreed to take Jack Harrison on loan from Man City again next season. The original option to sign him permanently was in place until the end of May. It's been renegotiated and Leeds intend to to exercise it next summer now. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 19, 2020

Plenty of Leeds fans have responded to Hay’s update on Harrison, with many of them praising the club for producing a smart piece of business in extending the winger’s stay by another season before later deciding whether to sign him permanently.

Here are some of the responses…

Really clever business that. Think he’ll be a proper baller after a full season in the premier league — Luke Rhodes (@1LukeRhodes) July 19, 2020

This is exceptional business. Keeps one of our form players at the club and the money we would have spent can be spent on something/ somebody else #lufc https://t.co/9eYAVjAiAC — mathew hibbert 💙💛🏆 (@matteohib94) July 19, 2020

Orta strikes again, saving us £8m for this summer. Excellent work. #lufc https://t.co/yseHog37gQ — Butch (@WillButcher8) July 19, 2020

This is an excellent piece of business and very clever. Just meaning that Leeds can focus funds elsewhere. Have to remember that Harrison is on a lot of money at Man City. Great news! 👏 #lufc https://t.co/e1CsuBMowH — BielsaCarajo 🇦🇷 (@carajo_bielsa) July 19, 2020

Just need to convert the other loans into permanent deals now 👀 — Batesy🏆 (@BatesyV3) July 19, 2020

Superb start to our recruitment drive! — Toby Gray (@toby2leeds) July 19, 2020

Great business decision! — Bambi on ice (@Jeffsy1) July 19, 2020