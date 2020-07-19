Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Very clever’, ‘Great business decision’ – Loads of Leeds United fans react to fresh transfer breakthrough

Published

1 hour ago

on

Leeds United have agreed to sign Jack Harrison on a third successive season-long loan deal with the club holding the option to sign him on a permanent move next summer, according to The Athletic reporter Phil Hay.

The Elland Road outfit saw their initial option to sign the Manchester City winger on a permanent deal expire in May, but it has now emerged they have negotiated fresh loan terms for Harrison which could see him complete a full-time move next summer.

Harrison has been a key figure during his two stints at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, with the 24-year-old having reached new heights this term which has seen him start every league match during the Whites’ impressive journey to the Championship title.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta first revealed in an interview with Radio MARCA that a deal had been agreed for Harrison, and Hay then took to Twitter to confirm the news while adding the details regarding a potential permanent deal for the winger.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40

WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT?

Plenty of Leeds fans have responded to Hay’s update on Harrison, with many of them praising the club for producing a smart piece of business in extending the winger’s stay by another season before later deciding whether to sign him permanently.

Here are some of the responses…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Very clever’, ‘Great business decision’ – Loads of Leeds United fans react to fresh transfer breakthrough

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: