“Very bright career ahead of him” – Everton retain an interest in Sheffield United player: The verdict

Everton are continuing to monitor Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison.

As per our Football League World exclusive yesterday, the Toffees retain an interest in the Blades’ teenager as they look to solve their current attacking crisis.

Spurs purchased Everton’s star forward Richarlison earlier in the window, and Frank Lampard’s side were dealt another blow when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was recently injured ahead of the opening of the Premier League campaign.

With the above in mind, we asked some of our writers for their thoughts on whether or not Jebbison would be a good signing for Everton given their current circumstances.

George Dagless

I can understand Everton’s interest as Jebbison is a very talented young footballer.

It’s clear many think highly of him at his current club and outside of it, and that would suggest that he has a very bright career ahead of him.

I think he needs to make sure, if he does move, he is going to be exposed to enough first-team football to make sure his development is not stunted and it would be interesting to see how Everton looked to factor that in.

However, one thing is certain, he is a player that could go to the Toffees and be a hit there if it all goes his way, and I think Frank Lampard is a manager that would help develop him, having shown how well he can work with young players at both Derby and Chelsea.

Overall, I think it is a potential move that for Jebbison could be really beneficial.

Charlie Gregory

For Sheffield United, Daniel Jebbison is a player for now, who has the potential be a real talent. If the player joins Everton though, the striker will have to play his football either on the bench or out on loan most likely.

He is a good talent to have in the Everton team but the issue is the player will want game time now. The forward is going to play more with the Blades than Everton and if they put the player back on the sidelines, then the potential is wasted with the youngster.

However, as a signing for the future, it’s a solid addition for Everton. The player could be excellent with the Toffees and could be a striker of the future for them.

For now, Jebbison should stick with Sheffield United, establish himself as a first-team regular and seal a transfer then.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Daniel Jebbison is clearly a talented player.

Finally getting a real crack at being a regular starter this season, Sheffield United is the perfect place for his development at present.

Having said that, you can see why a move to Everton could be tempting for the youngster.

With Richarlison having departed and Calvert-Lewin set for months out injured, there probably are opportunities for him to play at Goodison Park at present, at least in the short-term.

Once Calvert-Lewin is back, though, you would assume he would go straight back into the side, dropping Jebbison back to the bench.

As such, personally, I think establishing himself at Championship level with the Blades, and looking to get to the Premier League that way is the better route for the young forward, but, having said that, you wouldn’t begrudge him a Premier League move at all were one to come to fruition this summer.