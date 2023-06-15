Reading face a fresh set of concerns surrounding the ownership situation.

According to Anthony Smith, the Royals’ hierarchy have disappeared as owner Dai Yongge looks to sell the club.

Reading dropped down to League One last season, with a six-point deduction penalty received for financial issues playing a significant role in their relegation.

The team finished 22nd in the table, five points behind QPR.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Reading’s current situation?

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has expressed his dismay at the situation in Berkshire, claiming that the supporters deserve a better situation than the uncertainty currently surrounding the club.

The former midfielder has highlighted the timing of this development as a serious issue for Reading, especially given the knock-on impact it could have on the potential appointment of Chris Wilder as manager.

The 57-year-old believes that the appointment of Wilder would give Reading fans good reason to be optimistic for their ability to gain promotion next season, but has now raised doubts over what the future holds for the club following these developments.

“Disturbing news coming out of Reading, that the owner has disappeared and wants to sell the club,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It is very bad news at this stage of the summer.

“It’s thrown the whole situation into chaos.

“They need to appoint a new manager, which is believed to be at an advanced stage, with Chris Wilder coming in.

“It’s now all up in the air.

“The fans will be beside themselves and deserve better.

“There can be no planning without a new manager and a clear strategy.

“What a shame for the club and the supporters, who are looking positively at the arrival of Chris Wilder and the chance to get promotion automatically, back to where they were.”

What does the future hold for Reading?

Supporters will be hoping that a resolution can be found quickly, with a sale of ownership looking the most likely route to that.

Yongge is not a particularly popular figure at the club, so his departure would be met with some relief given the financial issues that Reading have suffered in recent seasons.

The mismanagement of the club can be directly linked to their relegation to League One given the six points they were deducted last season would’ve been enough to keep them up.

The potential appointment of Wilder would be a positive next step, but the longer it goes on without it being confirmed, the more questions that will arise.