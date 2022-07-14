“Very attractive proposition” – Journalist addresses Newcastle’s interest in Burnley star

Vincent Kompany is certainly paving a new road at Burnley, with the 36-year-old looking to add youthful quality and hunger to his squad this summer.

Adding the likes of Scott Twine, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Luke McNally to the squad already, the New Burnley boss will be hoping to continue strengthening at Turf Moor ahead of the new campaign.

One thing he will be increasingly wary of is the potential departures he could see, with Maxwel Cornet emerging as hot property.

Newcastle United are one of a long list of Premier League outfits currently monitoring his situation, with Pete O’Rourke assessing the Magpies’ interest in the 25-year-old whilst in conversation with FLW: “Newcastle are looking for proven players who will go in and strengthen their team and I think Cornet would do that and as you said his price tag makes him a very attractive proposition at just over 17 million pounds due to his release clause.

“I think if they’re not able to sign all their top targets, I’m sure Cornet will eventually move higher up that list of targets for Newcastle.”

The verdict

It was always going to be difficult to keep the squad together following relegation to the Championship, with the Clarets possessing several exciting options who have already or are likely to find themselves immediately back in the Premier League.

Cornet, who impressed at Burnley during a poor campaign for the club, is someone that certainly has the ability to step back up to the top tier.

If the Magpies waste time in their pursuit of the winger, then it would be no surprise to see another club swooping in and securing a deal for Cornet.

He is an attractive option for many in the Premier League, and at 25, there is scope for him to continue shining.