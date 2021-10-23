‘Very aggressive’ – Many Luton Town fans react as Nathan Jones names starting XI ahead of Hull City clash

Luton Town will be hoping to extend their unbeaten record to five Championship games when Hull City travel to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Hatters, who are currently ninth in the second-tier standings, sit just three points from the play-offs, and whilst the ultimate ambition is another season of Championship progression, a play-off push is well within the realms of possibility.

Luton have lost just once in their last nine Championship games, with that sole defeat coming away to league leaders Bournemouth.

In fact, Luton have only lost once at Kenilworth Road all season, and that came in the form of a 5-0 thrashing against Birmingham City.

Luton are also in good goalscoring form at present, netting 13 times in their last six.

Naming two changes from the side that drew with Derby on Tuesday, Fred Onyedinma comes back into the starting XI, whilst Luke Berry is also in from the first whistle.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu drops down to the bench for Luton, whilst Kal Naismith misses today’s clash through suspension.

There is a place on the bench for Reece Burke, with the defender helping the opposition to promotion to the Championship last time out.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans have reacted to their team news ahead of today’s Championship clash with Hull City…

Looks good to us 🧡#COYH https://t.co/BW4Vzzbre9 — Oh When The Town Podcast (@OhWhenTheTown) October 23, 2021

Me too! Very aggressive — coldy_squares (@EsqCrow) October 23, 2021

Liking the look of that! — Oak Road Hatter Podcast (@OakRoadHatter) October 23, 2021

Great to see Super Al back in the squad. — Colin Atherton (@Lonelyfire) October 23, 2021