Sheffield United are flying high at the top of the Championship with a two-point cushion over chasers Burnley.

They ran out 1-0 winners against early pacesetters Sunderland, with both sides seeing a centre-back sent off.

The Blades next face West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, another tough game against potential promotion contenders.

We asked our Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy, for the changes he’d make to the side and he pinpointed 21-year-old Femi Seriki as someone who looks likely to come into the side.

The Blades should keep changes to a minimum, says Fan Pundit

The Blades fan understandably doesn’t want to make too many changes to a winning formula, and thinks they have enough in reserve to cope without Harry Souttar for this meeting.

Speaking to Football League World, Jimmy said: “Well, we have to make a change. Harry Souttar got his marching orders against Sunderland, and rightly so, so he's going to have to be replaced in the side, and I think Femi Seriki steps in.

“Now, Harry Souttar’s a centre-half, and Femi Siriki’s a right-back, so Alfie Gilchrist, like he did during the game, will likely slot in over to the right-hand side of defence and Femi Siriki will come in as right full-back.

“And I think that works, that works for us. Obviously, we’d prefer Harry Souttar to be available, but Alfie Gilchrist is a very accomplished centre-half and Femi Soriki is going from strength to strength this season so that is the enforced change that I make.

“I think they'll line up alongside Jack Robinson at left centre-back and Harrison Burrows at left-back.

“Hopefully Kieffer Moore is available to make an appearance off the bench, but Tyrese Campbell, five goals in seven, has to lead the line for me as well, so yeah, bring on West Brom.”

The Blades seem to have everything to push on, despite setback

The ease with which the Blades can adjust to such an unexpected, headline absence like Souttar provides a window into how strong this Blades squad is.

Not only that, but as Jimmy mentioned, they already have one striker fit and firing in Tyrese Campbell, with the attacking prowess of Kieffer Moore, with plenty of top-level experience, still to come back from injury.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Burnley 18 17 36 3 Leeds United 18 18 35 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Middlesbrough 18 11 30 6 Watford 18 2 30 7 West Brom 18 7 28 8 Blackburn Rovers 17 4 28

At the moment, the Blades look well set for the long-term ride. There will no doubt be hiccups, like Souttar’s sending off, but they look to have plenty of options to weather any storm.

It’s little wonder that fans like Jimmy are keen to keep as much of the core team consistently playing as possible, because it’s paying dividends so far.