Versatile midfielder departs Chelsea to join EFL side

Accrington Stanley have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe on a season-long loan deal, the League One side have confirmed via their official website.

Uwakwe becomes Stanley’s eighth addition of the summer, as John Coleman’s side look to push into the top-half of the League One table and endure another positive campaign in the third tier.

20-year-old Uwakwe is a versatile player capable of playing as a deep-lying playmaker or as an advanced midfielder, or even out wide as revealed by the club.

The midfielder put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at Stamford Bridge last summer, but he has now left the club on a temporary basis for the first time in search of game time in the EFL.

Championship side Derby County were linked with the loan signing of Uwakwe last January, as per The Sun, which suggests at how highly thought of he is by sides further up the footballing pyramid.

Uwakwe was a regular for Chelsea’s Under-23 side last term, and he helped the Blues win the Premier League 2 title in 2019/20.

The Verdict

This looks to be somewhat of a coup for Accrington Stanley to land Uwakwe’s services.

Derby were linked with his signature in January, and although that may have been just paper talk, he looks to be a talent capable of playing at a high level in the future.

Players who have come through the ranks at Chelsea are likely to be very gifted on the ball, and his quality could be key for Coleman’s men next term.