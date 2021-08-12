Versatile Man United player wanted by EFL club

Doncaster Rovers are keen on bringing young Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith to the Keepmoat Stadium, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun via Twitter.

The 20-year-old, who spent time in the academies of Glentoran, Linfield, and Crusaders in his native Northern Ireland, joined Manchester United in 2017.

Continuing his progression with The Red Devils, Galbraith signed a one-year scholarship deal with the club, before putting pen-to-paper on his first professional deal the following year.

The highly-rated midfielder signed another deal with the Premier League giants in October 2020 – this time it was a three-year deal with an option for an additional year.

Galbraith is yet to make a first-team appearance at United but established himself as a regular within the club’s U23s during their Premier League 2 campaign.

Galbraith has also represented Northern Ireland at both youth and first-team level, making 19 appearances from U17 to U21 level, before featuring twice for the senior side.

The verdict

Galbraith is a very exciting young midfielder who United value very highly by awarding him a potential four-year deal.

Not only will he bring technical ability and composure to Doncaster’s midfield, should he make the move to Yorkshire, but he would also be a versatile option for Richie Wellens to have at his disposal.

Galbraith operated in the centre of midfield, right-wing, and centre-back last season, proving to be a real asset to United’ U23s.

League One is set to be increasingly competitive this year, with several clubs possessing the spending power that is typically associated with the higher division. This means that a deal like this potential one is vital for a side who will have high ambitions, but not the financial backing as some of the clubs in the third-tier.

