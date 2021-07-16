Versatile Chelsea player emerges as loan target for EFL club

Versatile Chelsea youth prospect Henry Lawrence is a target for AFC Wimbledon, as reported by Football Insider.

According to Football.London, it is quite difficult to pinpoint a predominant position that Lawrence operates in, as he was used as a left midfielder, at right-back, left-back, centre-back and as a defensive midfielder last season in Chelsea’s U23 squad.

Starting 15 games in Premier League 2 last year, Lawrence netted four times and assisted a further goal, and was deployed in no fewer than four different positions.

Despite not grabbing any first-team minutes as of yet, Lawrence has been exposed to the professional game. The 19-year-old was named as a substitute for Chelsea Champions League Last 16 clash against Bayern Munich – quite an occasion just to be involved in.

The verdict

Joining Wimbledon would give Lawrence an excellent insight into what it is like consistently being within a first-team set up, and given the proximity to Chelsea’s Cobham-based training ground, it is a move that would not mean having to adjust his living arrangements.

Wimbledon are seen several young, hungry footballers join the club this summer and Lawrence fits that bill perfectly.

If Lawrence does make the short trip to Wimbledon, he would need to knuckle down and prove his talent in training to cement a starting spot come August.

It would be no shock to see other third-tier clubs try their luck with Lawrence. He has plenty of promise and has the versatility to impress in a variety of roles.

