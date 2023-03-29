Bolton Wanderers will make their first appearance at Wembley since 2011 this weekend as they take on Plymouth Argyle in the Papa John's Trophy final.

Ian Evatt's side got the better of Accrington Stanley in the semi-final towards the end of February, beating 10-men 2-0 to set-up a Wembley showdown with Plymouth for the chance to lift the EFL Trophy.

It will be Bolton's first trip to Wembley since 2011, with the club waiting nearly 12 years for the chance to put right a grim afternoon that saw them lose 5-0 to Stoke City in the FA Cup semi-finals on their last visit.

Excitement across Bolton is building amongst your average supporter, but also those with celebrity status - namely Vernon Kay.

Kay tweeted yesterday lunchtime: "It's a huge weekend for @OfficialBWFC let's go!!"

That was followed up by another tweet last night, where Kay confirmed that he would be joined at Wembley by former Bolton favourite, Ivan Campo, who he would be "re-coupling" with at the national stadium.

The story of Campo heading to Wembley as a guest of Kay's is a nice one, yet the real eye-catcher here is the image of the pair from the Spaniard's playing days, at the point where the TV personality was sporting a throwback hairstyle.

Campo, now 49, made 193 appearances for Bolton during his time with the club, scoring 14 times.

In response to Kay's tweet, he penned his thanks to the TV personality and outlined his anticipation of being amongst 30,000+ Bolton supporters at Wembley on Saturday.

Bolton currently sit fifth in the League One table and are firmly in the mix for the play-offs this season. Plymouth, meanwhile, are top of the league.

The two sides have faced each other twice already this season, Plymouth winning 2-0 on August 27th at Home Park and the pair playing out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture on January 7th at the University of Bolton Stadium.