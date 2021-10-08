Vernam starts: The predicted Bradford City XI to face Newport County tomorrow

Bradford City will be keen to make it back-to-back wins in League Two tomorrow as they travel to Newport County.

The Bantams put an end to a run of five games without a win last time out, with goals from Alex Gilliead and Andy Cook helping them to a 2-0 win over Rochdale.

Derek Adams will now be looking for his side to kick on, with City sitting just outside of the play-off positions in eighth spot.

Tomorrow, the Bantams travel to South Wales to face Newport County, which is usually viewed as one of the toughest away grounds in League Two.

Only a true expert on Bradford City will get these 27 Bantams quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year was the club formed? 1900 1901 1902 1903

Newport sit four places below the Bantams, and with fans now obviously allowed to attend Rodney Parade, it should be a tough game for Bradford.

Here, we take a look at the starting line-up we expect Adams to name against Newport tomorrow afternoon…

City have found it tough on the injury front this season, but Charles Vernam and Theo Robinson both returned to action against Rochdale.

Elsewhere, Niall Canavan, Caolan Lavery, Abo Eisa and Lee Angol are all expected to stay sidelined, but Adams can see light at the end of the tunnel.

But if it isn’t broken, then don’t fix it is the famous saying. City haven’t been able to name unchanged line-ups too often this season, but Adams should have the luxury of being able to do so the weekend barring any late knocks.