Highlights Ovie Ejaria, without a club since 2023, might make a comeback with Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

Carlton Palmer warns it's a risky move for Wednesday, but with his talent, Ejaria could be a worthwhile bet for the club.

Being a free agent, Ejaria could offer potential benefits to Sheffield Wednesday, especially if they can nurture his talent effectively.

Ovie Ejaria has been without a club since leaving Reading in December 2023, but the former Liverpool midfielder could be set to make a comeback this summer.

Ejaria hasn't played a game of football since November 2022, but the 26-year-old appears keen to get his career back on track, and reports from The Sheffield Star say that the former Reading man is being lined-up for a summer move by Sheffield Wednesday.

It's reported that Ejaria spent time training with the Owls at the backend of last season with the option of earning a deal for the 2024/25 season, and with Danny Rohl's future at the club confirmed, Wednesday can start building a squad for next season.

Carlton Palmer on Sheffield Wednesday's interest in Ovie Ejaria

Former Sheffield Wednesday and England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that signing Ovie Ejaria would be a risk this summer, but suggested that it's a risk that Danny Rohl may wish to take.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer, who played 205 games for the Owls, said: "Now that Danny Rohl has committed his future to the club, it’s been reported that Sheffield Wednesday are starting to look at what business they’re going to do in the summer to help the club move forward.

"The transfer window doesn’t open for another few weeks but Danny Rohl has started making his plans as he looks to bolster his squad.

“One player that has come to mind who has trained at Sheffield Wednesday last season is Ovie Ejaria. He trained with Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth at the back end of last season, he was released by Reading at Christmas time, and he’s not had a club since.

"I think this is a risky signing for Sheffield Wednesday. Ovie Ejaria came with a big future and was a talented player, but at his age at 26, Sheffield Wednesday can’t be looking and thinking that they can rejuvenate him.

“If he’s struggling in League One, which is where Reading are, then Sheffield Wednesday, who are pushing to be at the top end of the Championship, he’s not a signing that Sheffield Wednesday want to make to kick on.

“However, I look at the players that Danny has got a tune out of at the end of the season and there are players who were struggling in the Championship but Danny and Chris Powell have been able to get a tune out of them.

“This may represent very little risk on a free transfer, but is he the type of signing that Sheffield Wednesday want to make to show their intentions of moving on?

“Danny Rohl will be looking at being in the play-offs next season. Is he a player that’s going to be part of that squad? I don’t think so.

“It’s definitely a risky signing, but if you’re not paying any money for him, it’s a risk you might want to take.

Ovie Ejaria could be worth a punt by Sheffield Wednesday

Given the fact that he's been without a club recently, you'd expect Ovie Ejaria to be hungry for an opportunity to prove himself should he sign for Sheffield Wednesday.

As he's a free agent, and he's been without a club, you'd have thought that he'd be unable to command a big wage, and he'd likely only have a one-year deal, almost making it like an extended trial period.

Ejaria has shown in the past that he's a good player at Championship level, and if Danny Rohl is able to get tune out of him, there's no reason why he can't be a success at Hillsborough.

Ovie Ejaria's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Liverpool 2016-20 8 0 0 Sunderland (Loan) 2018 11 1 0 Rangers (Loan) 2018 28 2 1 Reading 2019-23 127 9 13

It may not be the most exciting signing in the world, but Ejaria is experienced at this level and he could be a bargain.

Having trained with the Owls at the end of this season, Rohl and co would have had the chance to run the rule over him, and if he's deemed good enough, then supporters should trust their manager.

With everything to prove, Ejaria might just be a shrewd signing if the Owls decide to give him a contract.