“I think that’s crazy.

Derby County have reached an agreement to sign Dwight Gayle as a free agent.

The forward departed Stoke City following the end of the January window, with the player and club mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

This has opened the door for the Rams to sign the 34-year-old as a free agent, bolstering their attacking options as they look to push for promotion to the Championship.

Gayle struggled for form with the Potters, featuring just 10 times for the club in the league before departing (all stats from Fbref).

But a long-term injury to James Collins has left Derby with very few other options, leading to his arrival at Pride Park.

Carlton Palmer: Dwight Gayle “could be an inspired signing”

Carlton Palmer has praised Derby’s decision to bring Gayle into the club following Collins’ knee injury.

He believes that the forward could be the difference between finishing in an automatic promotion place and earning a play-off spot, as long as Gayle remains fit and hits the ground running.

“Derby County have moved swiftly on hearing the news that leading goal scorer James Collins was going to be out for months with a knee injury,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They have moved swiftly in signing Dwight Gayle on a contract until the end of the season.

“He was available on a free, as he wasn’t attached to any club.

“It’s unfortunate news for Derby County with Collins being ruled out.

“Paul Warne tried desperately to try to bring Lee Gregory or Michael Smith from Sheffield Wednesday, but wasn’t able to agree a deal for either one of those players.

“Yes, he needs the firepower to help them get promoted.

“They’re currently sat in second place, two go up automatically, so he’s taken a chance on Dwight Gayle.

“As proven, he’s prolific in the Championship, and in a short-term deal, and if he’s fit and can hit the ground running, this could be an inspired signing until the end of the season.

“It didn’t work out for him at Stoke, but he knows where the back of the net is, he knows where it is in a higher league above, so I don’t believe he’s past his best at 34.

“I think that’s crazy.

“As long as he’s fit and good to go, his contract wasn’t up at Stoke, he mutually agreed to terminate it because he wasn’t getting any game time and it just wasn’t working out for him.

“This could be an inspired signing by Paul Warne, who will hope that Dwight will get him the goals to avoid being in the play-offs and get automatic promotion.”

Derby County league position

League One Table (As it stands February 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 34 28 72 2 Derby County 33 29 66 3 Bolton Wanderers 31 25 63 4 Barnsley 32 22 60 5 Peterborough United 32 19 56 6 Oxford United 33 14 56 7 Stevenage 32 12 53 8 Blackpool 33 11 50

Derby are currently second in the League One table, leading Bolton Wanderers in third by three points.

However, Ian Evatt’s side has two games in hand, which could lift them into the automatic promotion places with positive results.

Warne will be hoping to guide the Rams back to the second tier at the second time of asking, having finished seventh in the table last year.

Next up for Derby is an away game against promotion rivals Barnsley on 24 February.

Gayle has potential for Derby

Gayle could be a potentially very significant short-term signing for Derby.

This is a forward with plenty of Premier League experience, and has proven himself as a prolific Championship striker.

Even if he is past his best then he could still provide a lot for Warne’s side in their pursuit of a top two spot.

Given their lack of attacking options at the minute, he is likely to play regular minutes and he will provide the team with the focal point it needs in attack.

If he can also bag a few goals between now and the end of the campaign, then this will have proven a smart deal.