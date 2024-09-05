Former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer doesn’t believe it is an issue that Ao Tanaka wasn’t Leeds United's first choice option this summer.

A report from German outlet Rheinische Post claims that United boss Daniel Farke and the Whites’ owners disagreed over the deal to bring the Japanese midfielder to the club on transfer deadline day.

The Yorkshire outfit made a late move for their long-term target on the final day of the summer transfer window, with a fee in the region of £3 million being agreed with German side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

But while there is said to be some disagreement between the Leeds hierarchy over the deal, Palmer believes Farke’s frustrations are understandable, but nothing to be fretting over.

Leeds United agree Ao Tanaka deal on transfer deadline day

Leeds United finally got their hands on Tanaka last Friday, having been monitoring the Japanese star for over 12 months.

Farke’s side were said to have an interest in the 25-year-old last summer, after a number of impressive performances in the Bundesliga, before finally getting a deal over the line this summer to add to their midfield options.

The late deal came as a result of Leeds missing out on reported targets Gus Hamer of Sheffield United, and Roland Sallai, who operates for Bundesliga outfit Freiburg.

And while Palmer can understand Farke’s frustration in not getting those deals over the line, he believes the whole thing has been blown out of proportion.

He said: “I think the newspapers and the reporters are taking the signing of Ao Tanaka the wrong way.

“He wasn’t the first choice for Daniel Farke to bring to the football club, he wanted to sign other players, but Daniel Farke was upset having missed out on several targets that he wanted to bring in to the club.

“That led to the club betting on Tanaka in the dying embers of the transfer window, as Leeds forked out a fee of £3 million to get the midfielder away from German second tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf on the final day of the transfer window.

Ao Tanaka's Career Stats pre-Leeds United (Source: Transfermarkt) Team Appearances Goals Assists Kawasaki Frontale 94 10 9 Fortuna Dusseldorf 95 10 8 Japan 27 8 1

“The German side were not planning to sell, but in the final days of the transfer window Leeds matched their asking price for the Japanese international.

“A lot happened behind the scenes before Leeds decided to bring Tanaka in, he wasn’t the first choice and they were looking at other players, and Leeds struggled to bring in the players that Farke identified.”

Daniel Farke should be pleased with Leeds United transfer business

While it may have been seen as a frustrating transfer window for some of a Leeds United persuasion, the club still managed to bring in a number of top performers for the season ahead.

Tanaka joins AFC Bournemouth loanee Joe Rothwell in the additions to midfield, while Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon will offer a threat going forward.

Joe Rodon has made Elland Road his permanent home after a loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur last season, while Jayden Bogle and Isaac Schmidt also add to the defensive depth.

With that in mind, Palmer believes Tanaka can go on to have a great impact in his new surroundings, with the Farke frustration likely to have already settled down.

He continued: “The club eventually understood the frustration of the manager, and moved to bring in Tanaka to strength the Leeds squad on transfer deadline day.

“Tanaka produced a brief cameo in Leeds 2-0 win over Hull City last weekend, and is already tipped to be the bargain of the summer for Leeds United.

“Leeds are hoping the midfield player will hit the ground running and make a real impact as they push to get promoted this season.

“The newspapers are taking this the wrong way, it wasn’t that Daniel Farke was upset, he was just upset about the fact that he wasn’t able to bring in the players that he wanted.

“It wasn’t his first target, but he’s brought him in and he had a cameo role off the bench on the weekend, and they are hoping he can do really god things for Leeds United as they push to get promotion.”