The upcoming summer transfer window is set to be an important one for Notts County forward Macaulay Langstaff's career, with multiple clubs linked with a bid for his services.

The 27-year-old has had a rapid late rise, going from National League North football in the 2021/22 season to the top of the goalscoring charts in League Two this campaign.

That has provoked Bolton Wanderers, along with clubs such as Wrexham and Peterborough United, to register an interest in the striker, according to the Wrexham Insider.

Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has provided his verdict on the rumoured deal to FLW...

The right time for a move, says Carlton Palmer

Palmer had an extensive career across the upper stretches of English football, so he has a keen eye for players who are ready to take the next step-up, which he believes is the category Langstaff falls into.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, he said: “Bolton Wanderers have also expressed an interest in signing Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff.

“It’s going to be interesting. Bolton Wanderers, sat in third place, are going to be in the SkyBet League One play-off games. They’re on 86 points so, even if they win their last game, they can’t get promoted because I think Derby County have a better goal difference, so they’ll be in the play-offs.

“So it’s going to be interesting if Bolton go up from the play-offs into the Championship. I still believe that Macaulay scores goals in the Championship, I really do."

He sees Langstaff as possessing all the required attributes to make that jump, believing that he has room to improve were he to be surrounded by better players.

“I think he’s that type of player," Palmer continued. "If you look at his ratio of shots and his chances and getting into goalscoring positions, if you keep getting into those goalscoring positions, and you’re playing with better players, then you’re going to score goals. That’s as simple as it is.

“Dion Charles, there’ll be a good match-up for the two of them and that could be a potent weapon in the Championship. And if Bolton don’t get promoted then, League One next season, that would be a potent force as well."

With numerous clubs interested, and the player not getting any younger, Palmer believes the time is right for a move on all sides.

He said: “Obviously, the project that’s going on at Wrexham is a very appealing one and I’m sure that the salaries that are being paid by Wrexham would be very appealing as well.

“But, he’s going to be in demand, with Notts County missing out on getting promoted. Now, he’s going to be in demand, but Notts County are in a very, very strong position with him having three years left on his contract.

“There will be no hurry to sell him unless they get the right money, because who you going to get that’s going to be able to come out and score the type of goals that he’s scored? But Notts County, mid-table finish now. I would think that this would be the time that they’d cash in on him, especially at 27 years of age. It’ll be the right time for him to move on and step up.”

Easy to see why clubs are interested based on this season

With Wrexham, Bolton and Peterborough all credited with tracking the striker's progress, this summer could produce something of a bidding war between the clubs.

He has racked up 28 goals and four assists in the fourth tier this season, form which matches what he has managed over the past three seasons with each step up the divisions he has made.

Langstaff's last three league seasons, as per Transfermarkt Team (Season) Division Apps Goals Assists Notts County (23/24) League Two 45 28 4 Notts County (22/23) National League 45 41 6 Gateshead (21/22) National League North 39 28 0

It has left many wondering where his true ceiling is as so far, the pattern seems to follow Palmer's suggestion that he will score goals when surrounded by higher-quality players, like Dion Charles, who he could form a lethal partnership with at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Whether he makes the next step, and how that pans out, remains to be seen, but many will be watching on with intrigue.

Langstaff won't come cheap

Proven goalscorers are a rare commodity at any level and almost always attract a hefty fee.

Langstaff will be no different in this sense, especially considering that he signed a fresh deal last summer that will keep him at the club until 2027, leaving Notts firmly in the driving seat for any upcoming negotiations.

It has previously been mooted that the Magpies would demand a £1.5million fee to see their talisman leave Meadow Lane, an enormous fee at this level and one which will give interested parties a lot to think about.

As Palmer suggests, it is likely the right time for Notts to cash in, and for Langstaff to try and reach his full potential, with their failure to achieve promotion this season. Bolton may be seen as an ideal landing spot due to their current trajectory, but whether they feel the fee they would have to pay is justified will be an interesting development to track.