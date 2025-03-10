This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Luton Town have had a dreadful 12 months, and after dropping out of the Premier League in the final weeks of the 2023/24 season, this campaign has been nothing short of a disaster for all involved with the Bedforshire outfit.

The Hatters are 23rd in the Championship after 36 matches, and they have just a matter of weeks to turn the corner and secure their second tier status for another year, with the threat of League One looming overhead.

A 4-0 defeat to Burnley at the weekend added to their woes, with Matt Bloomfield unable to repeat the 1-0 victory that he oversaw a week prior against Portsmouth, and he continues to have won just one game since leaving Wycombe Wanderers for Kenilworth Road in January.

Luton's future on the pitch is looking bleak, and with back-to-back relegation a very real threat, their new manager will already have some doubts about his own personal future at the club.

Verdict made on Bloomfield's long-term future at Luton

Bloomfield left the Chairboys with them in an excellent position in League One, and they continue to be in contention for automatic promotion back to the Championship.

However, it has not worked out with the Hatters this season, and in his first 10 league matches in the dugout in LU4, he has picked up just six points and with his team now five points off safety, improvements are needed to quickly turnaround the reality of their current situation.

Time is running in 2024/25, however, Football League World has asked their Luton Fan Pundit, Simon Mills, if he believes Bloomfield will still be with the club in three years' time.

He told FLW: "To be honest, at Luton Town we don't typically move a manager out unless things have completely blown up, or we get raided for the manager.

"It happened with Nathan Jones twice, but Matt Bloomfield's young and as long as he can build his team and start putting results together, I see no reason why he wouldn't be here in three years’ time."

Simon concluded: "Rob Edwards would have been here for three years if the team had pulled themselves together this season. Obviously, football is a results-based game and quite fickle, but no, I don't see any reason why Bloomfield won't be here in three years."

Matt Bloomfield Luton Town league stats 2024/25 (TransferMarkt)* Matches 10 Wins 1 Draws 3 Losses 6 Goals scored 5 Goals conceded 15 Points 6 *Stats correct as of 10/03/2025

Bloomfield must be given time to show Luton why he is the perfect manager for them

While it has not been a perfect start to life with Luton, Bloomfield needs time to prove to the hierarchy that he has what it takes to lead the club back to glory after a difficult season.

He needs to be able to bring in his own players who can adapt to his style better, as currently he has not got the talent at his disposal that he needs to keep the Hatters in the Championship.

Even if relegation does occur, he deserves the chance to try and take them back to the second tier, and rebuild after a campaign to forget.

Rob Edwards was unable to get a tune out of this set of players during his time at Luton in 2024/25, and it proves that it is not just the manager who is the problem currently and Bloomfield needs to be given a vote of confidence in the summer.