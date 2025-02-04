This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County's January transfer window was perhaps not as successful as many supporters had hoped for, although they did bring in some exciting new talents.

The Rams made four signings over the course of the winter window, adding two Norwegian stars from Viking FK in Lars-Jorgen Salvesen and Sondre Langas, while Matt Clarke returned to the club for the third time from Middlesbrough. Harrison Armstrong became Paul Warne's final signing, arriving on loan until the end of the season from Everton.

Four senior players also left the club, with Sonny Bradley joining Wycombe Wanderers on loan. James Collins made the switch to Lincoln City, and Tawanda Chirewa's deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers was cut short. But, the biggest story of their window came through Eiran Cashin, who departed for Brighton & Hove Albion for £9m.

Derby missed out on some key targets, but the arrival of striker Salvesen has already proved an exciting one, and there are hopes that his goals can fire the team to Championship survival after a strong first few weeks in the East Midlands.

Verdict made on Salvesen's start to life at Derby

The 28-year-old joined the Rams after nearly two years with Viking, and despite being out-of-season, he has already shown why Warne sanctioned the £800k deal.

A goal in his first start against Cardiff City was a clear indication of his strengths, and while he should have done better with a late chance, the signs are positive. However, his team's performances have been poor in the last couple of months, and the Norwegian will have his work cut out to make the best out of a difficult situation.

Nevertheless, Football League World has asked their Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward, if he is happy with the start the striker has made to life in black-and-white, and if he believes he is a shrewd signing.

He told FLW: "I've been really impressed with Salvesen's start to life at Derby. I think he's everything we wanted.

"He's a big, strong target man; he looks tidy on the ball, and he wants to get in the box and cause trouble. He's already scored, which is great, and he probably could have had a second in that game at Cardiff and got us a good point."

Shaun continued: "But he looks dangerous if he's given the right service. I think he's exactly what we needed. We've been asking for a target man or someone that's going to get in and around the box for our wingers to get the ball into.

"I think the problem is he needs service, but so far, I’ve been very impressed with him. He's only going to get better if we can get better players around him."

Lars-Jorgen Salvesen Viking FK stats 2024 (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 27 (23) Minutes played 1935 Goals (assists) 12 (3) xG 10.29 Shots (on target) 81 (35) Pass accuracy 62.1% Touches (in opposition box) 599 (122) Aerial duels won 53 Recoveries 33

Salvesen's partnership with Jerry Yates will be crucial

Injuries have punctured the Rams' season, and a lack of cover in a variety of positions has led Warne to playing a 3-5-2 formation over the last few weeks.

However, this has allowed Jerry Yates and Salvesen to feature alongside each other, and their partnership is starting to blossom already.

Derby's Swansea City loanee has struggled at times in 2024/25 and has often been left isolated up front. However, the arrival of the 6ft 1in Norwegian does give Yates the option that he has needed in attack all season.

The two have already combined for a goal, and if they can recreate that moment against Cardiff more often, then the Rams will have a chance of survival.