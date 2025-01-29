This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Luton Town are in danger of dropping from the Premier League to League One in just two seasons, and work is continuing to add game changers to a squad that has found it difficult to adapt to the Championship so far in 2024/25.

The Hatters are currently 23rd in the table, three points off safety, and they have picked up just a single point in their last seven matches.

Portsmouth's defeat to Millwall on Tuesday evening has ensured that Matt Bloomfield's side could climb out of the bottom three at the weekend if results go their way, although overtaking Stoke City could be more difficult due to goal difference.

Nevertheless, with the additions of Kal Naismith and Thelo Aasgaard already this week, Luton are bringing the reinforcements they need. However, one current member of the squad could be on his way out of Kenilworth Road.

Verdict made on potential Tom Krauß exit

Tom Krauß has been very inconsistent since joining the Hatters on loan from German side FSV Mainz in the summer, but he now looks set to return to his parent club and go out on loan to VFL Bochum.

The 23-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Bedfordshire outfit in the Championship, but he has moved throughout the midfield under Rob Edwards and Bloomfield.

His team's struggles have amplified his own issues at times, and Football League World asked their Luton Fan Pundit, Simon Mills, if the decision to recall Krauß is a good one for the Hatters or if it will have a greater impact on their chances of survival.

He told FLW: "To be honest, I think we will be okay without Tom Krauß.

"He's shown glimpses of what he's capable of this season, but some other Luton fans would argue that he runs around like a headless chicken a lot of the time.

"When he joined us, I don't think he expected the fight that faces us now, and that's nothing against Krauß, he seems like a really, really nice guy."

Simon continued: "But for whatever reason this season, whether it be because of balance or because we have players like Marvelous Nakamba, and now we have Lamine Fanne too, maybe we just want to free up that loan slot in order to get somebody else in for a more in demand position.

"But I wish him well in the future."

Aasgaard may be Bloomfield's Krauß replacement

Although there will be a desire to bring in a direct central midfielder to replace Krauß, he has played in a slightly more advanced role in the last few weeks and this is where new signing Aasgaard could fit in.

Luton brought the 22-year-old in from Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, and he will be hoping to continue his goalscoring exploits over from Greater Manchester to Bedfordshire.

There is a lot of excitement around his arrival and the threat of losing game time will be heightened for Krauß. Therefore, moving back to Germany will only help him in his development, with the Hatters needing fresh faces to get themselves back on track.