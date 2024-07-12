Highlights Sheffield United is facing a mass exodus of players as they return to the Championship.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

A mass number of player departures are expected at Sheffield United this summer, as the Blades prepare for life back in the Championship.

Chris Wilder has been there, seen it and done it as far as promotion to the Premier League with his boyhood club is concerned, but the task facing the experienced boss this time around is far more complex amid ongoing takeover frustrations.

United confirmed the departure of the experienced Ollie Norwood, Wes Foderingham, Chris Basham, Max Lowe and George Baldock prior to the conclusion of last season, with other players such as Vinicius Souza - now a Fulham target - Anel Ahmedhodzic and Anis Slimane among others also reportedly being allowed to leave the club throughout the summer window.

The financial restrictions placed on the Blades at the minute have also led to further confirmed and potential departures, but in one way, United could eventually benefit from one of those decisions.

Sheffield United "couldn't ask for much more" out of Daniel Jebbison, Bournemouth deal

That's in reference to Daniel Jebbison, who has since left Bramall Lane and opted to move to AFC Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola.

The 21-year-old was offered fresh terms by the club following the conclusion of last season via the publication of their 'Retained/Released' list, but since then, the club announced at the official start date of 2024/25 that Jebbison "rejected United's latest sizeable offer" and became a free agent alongside Oli McBurnie and John Egan, whilst Ben Osborn's well-documented move to Derby County was confirmed.

Daniel Jebbison's stats by season, as per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 Sheffield United, Chorley (loan) 6 1 0 2021/22 Sheffield United, Burton Albion (loan) 34 9 0 2022/23 Sheffield United 19 2 2 2023/24 Sheffield United 1 0 0

Since then, the forward's move to the Vitality Stadium has been confirmed, but reports from the Sheffield Star state that the Steel City outfit will receive at least £1.5m up front in compensation through his age and United's recent contract offer, after agreeing a deal with the Cherries.

FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit, Owain Wyse, believes that the club should be satisfied with this outcome, as well as issuing a prediction on Jebbison's future prospects.

"I'm happy that we've received some money for Jebbison," Wyse began, "£1.5m is a fairly decent chunk.

"It's not what he would be worth if he was under contract. But, I think, out of contract, you can't really ask for anymore," he continued.

"I really can't see him playing at Bournemouth any time soon. But, that's not me saying he's a bad player. He definitely has the attributes to become a top Premier League striker.

"For me, he just needs to apply himself a bit better. He very much reminds me of a young Calvert-Lewin when we let him go, and we all know how that went," Wyse stated.

Our fan pundit concluded: "I can see him being loaned out a couple of times before he does feature for Bournemouth, probably to the top of League One next season. If he's successful there, maybe to a club in the Championship before he's able to play in the Premier League."

Daniel Jebbison would be a smart loan addition for a League One outfit

Jebbison has shown bursts of quality in red and white since making his debut for the club in 2021 against Crystal Palace, before going on to become the youngest-ever match-winner in the Premier League with his goal against Everton on his full United bow.

The former England youth international would then only net once in 24 Championship appearances across two seasons, which also proved to be the match-winner in a cagey affair against Hull City in January 2023, as the Blades eventually secured promotion back to the Premier League whilst reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

Last season proved to be one of personal frustration for the Canadian-born attacker, with CEO Stephen Bettis revealing in March that Jebbison had suffered a blood clot as well as injuries, as he was sidelined for the entire season as United came rock-bottom of the top flight with a whimper.

However, in a bid to refresh his career, which is still in its infancy, a move to a side expected to challenge for promotion such as Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers could ignite some consistent goalscoring form ahead of some pivotal upcoming seasons for his own development.

Chris Wilder needs clarity ahead of Sheffield United rebuild

One man who still needs clarity in the Steel City is Wilder, with the Star also reporting that takeover talks between Prince Abdullah and a US-based consortium has reached an impasse at present, as United continue to seek new blood in the transfer market.

Talks between the club and McBurnie are said to be ongoing over a new deal, whilst former Coventry playmaker Callum O'Hare has emerged as a new transfer target, whilst the Blades remain in a transfer battle with Hull City over a deal for Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore, who was integral to Ipswich's eventual promotion in May.

The club will no doubt be pleased to receive some cash for their academy graduate, but it will only prove satisfactory if that money can be re-invested between now and the opening game of the season against Preston North End.