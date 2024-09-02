This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Patrick Bauer has remained a part of Preston North End's squad for the 2024/25 season, despite the German falling down the pecking order at Deepdale in recent times.

The German defender offers a wealth of Championship experience from his time in the North West, as well as impressing at his previous club, Charlton Athletic, in both the second tier and in League One prior to his 2019 move.

However, under Ryan Lowe, the 31-year-old has seen his regular game-time with the Lilywhites decrease further and further, which led many to believe that he would seek a new challenge away from the North West across the summer.

Those circumstances didn't transpire, and the former VfB Stuttgart academy graduate will continue to be a part of the Preston squad under new boss, Paul Heckingbottom.

Verdict of surprise issued as Patrick Bauer stays at Preston North End

Bauer's predicament in this part of Lancashire surprised many North End fans at the conclusion of last season, when, despite the fact many believed the 6"3 defender would depart on a free transfer, it was announced that he remains under contract at Deepdale until next summer.

This came after the aforementioned Lowe revealed that the centre-back was free to find a new club, having failed to oust Jack Whatmough, Greg Cunningham and Kian Best in the defensive ranks, featuring just once in the entirety of last season's Championship, with it being stated that North End would still entertain offers for his services this summer after previously being made available to leave.

Given those circumstances, FLW's North End fan pundit, Darren Watson, is surprised that the 31-year-old has remained with the club past the summer transfer window deadline, but hopes his services can be utilised more under Heckingbottom's management.

"The one player at our club that I'm surprised didn't leave, to be honest, is Patrick Bauer," Watson began. "I really like Patrick as a defender, I think he's brilliant and, when called upon, is always solid at the back.

Patrick Bauer's time at Preston North End - All Comps Apps Goals 2019/20 41 3 2020/21 15 2 2021/22 37 2 2022/23 8 - 2023/24 2 - 2024/25 - - Total 103 7 All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 02/09/24)

"Obviously, he didn't get the game-time under previous manager Ryan Lowe. I think that really put a bit of doubt in his mind that maybe he should go elsewhere to get some game-time.

"But obviously, the new manager has come in and given him a bit of a run-out and put him on the bench," he continued.

"I'm surprised that he didn't go, although I'll be very sad to see Patrick leave as he's been a great servant to the club and always performs his best when called upon.

"I'd like to see him feature a little bit more as well, now that he is staying with us. But I am a bit surprised that he didn't think, 'Right, I need to get myself some first-team football'," our fan pundit stated.

Watson concluded: "So that is one player that I'm surprised didn't leave, although I don't want him to leave because I rate him highly as a defender."

Patrick Bauer's immediate future with Preston North End

After coming in late in the transfer window, Heckingbottom now has the welcome luxury of a two-week gap to further establish relationships with his new chargers, which could come in extremely useful as far as Bauer is concerned.

The last season of regular second tier game-time for the imposing centre-back came in the 2021/22 campaign, where he featured in 34 Championship encounters and was on the scoresheet twice, before making just seven appearances in Lowe's two full seasons in charge at Deepdale.

Heckingbottom has taken charge of three games since being appointed and named Bauer on the bench for the 1-0 victory against Luton Town, before being removed from the squad in the EFL Cup hammering of Harrogate Town and Saturday's 3-1 defeat by newly-promoted Oxford United.

The German is one of five natural and well-seasoned Championship defenders among the ranks in this part of Lancashire, and as Watson alluded to, has always given his all with a string of impressive performances when needed, but if circumstances don't change, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the man who has donned the North End jersey 103 times be moved on in January, or play out the final nine months of his contract before eventually seeking a new challenge at the age of 32.