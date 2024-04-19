Highlights Ipswich Town's potential promotion could lead to the sale of fringe players like Marcus Harness for needed squad improvements.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It's been a fantastic campaign for Ipswich Town at Championship level this season, and with just three games left, the club are top of the league.

However, nothing is done yet, and it remains to be seen what division they'll be playing in next season, but should the club get promoted, it's likely that they'll need to recruit to build a competitive squad.

This means that fringe players will likely be moved on, with a lot of these players having joined the club when they were in League One, so it's fair to say there's a big step-up in quality between the divisions.

One of these players is Marcus Harness, who moved to Portman Road from Portsmouth in 2022, and played a big role in the club's promotion winning campaign last year.

However, with just one year left on his deal at the club, Ipswich may look to cash in this summer.

Ipswich Town fan pundit discusses Marcus Harness' future at the club

Despite being a key player in the club's promotion winning campaign last season, Harness has predominantly had to settle for appearances from the bench this season, and the club may look to move him on this summer.

Football League World's Ipswich Town fan pundit, Henry, believes Kieran McKenna should be looking to sell him, regardless of what division the club are in next season.

Henry told FLW: "Marcus Harness, I think even if we don’t go up this year I’d be quite happy to sell him on to a lower Championship or a top League One side.

"He obviously made a big impact against Birmingham, but he doesn’t quite cut it in terms of what Ipswich are trying to do.

"If we are further up the competition or in the Championship next season, I just don’t think he’s good enough, and I think there are better wide players who offer something different to what Harness does.

"I don’t knock the impact he’s had, he played nearly every game last year, and he’s come on frequently this season, but our substitutes need to come on and make a difference.

“You look at Sarmiento, who’s come on and really made an impact and his quality shows, whereas Harness takes a little bit longer to get into the game, and as a substitute you just don’t have that luxury."

If the club were to sell Harness this summer, Henry believes they could receive a seven-figure fee for the player, which is more than the reported £600,000 the Tractor Boys paid for him last season.

"I can see us getting around £1m-£2m, because he did have a very successful League One season with us, particularly when he first arrived, and he was integral to how we played," said Henry.

"He scored a lot of goals, and the goal against Burton is probably the one that stands out to me as well as the one against Portsmouth, but I think it’s time to move on."

"I think there are better options and better players around. You look at West Brom with someone like Grady Diangana and I think, in comparison to Harness, they’re worlds apart, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the summer."

It makes sense for Ipswich Town to cash in on Marcus Harness

With a year left on his deal at Portman Road, it makes sense for Ipswich Town to let Harness leave and bring in some money for the winger.

Despite making 34 Championship appearances this season, the former Republic of Ireland U21 international has made just seven starts, and that's likely to decrease next season as Ipswich build and improve their squad, regardless of what division they're playing in.

At 28, Harness will want regular starts, and he won't be guaranteed that at Portman Road, so a move could be the best decision for all parties.

The winger was a vital player in Ipswich's League One promotion campaign, and he's proved a valuable squad player this season, but this summer looks like a good time to depart the club.