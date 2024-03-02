Highlights Reading's off-field issues persist, putting them at risk of relegation from League One despite their recent form.

Ruben Selles has impressed by building a competitive team with limited resources, despite turmoil at the club.

Selles' future at Reading remains uncertain, but he has earned the admiration of fans for his work and commitment.

Reading’s turbulent season brought another points deduction in the week, leaving the side in a difficult position as they battle to stay in League One.

The problems that have engulfed the Royals for the past few years are well known now, as the fans desperately push for owner Dai Yongge to sell up and leave.

Reading’s off-field issues continue

The mismanagement from the owner has contributed to several points deductions in the past two seasons, with the latest two-point penalty meaning Ruben Selles’ side have had six points taken off them in the current campaign.

As a result, even with their encouraging form in 2024, they remain firmly in the mix to drop to League Two.

Ruben Selles’ stock rises

Given the chaos that has overshadowed Reading’s season, many observers are impressed with the work that Selles has done.

The former Southampton boss hasn’t had the backing he would’ve wanted in the windows, due to the restrictions that are in place, so he has been working with a group made up predominantly of free agents and academy players.

Yet, he has managed to build a team that has picked up results, and they’ve also done so by playing some good football.

Naturally, that has prompted some to wonder whether Selles will stick around at Reading, particularly if they go down, as the job he has done will no doubt have attracted attention elsewhere.

But, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Johnny explained that he was confident Selles will stick around, as he backed him to keep the side in the third tier as well.

He said: “First of all, I am confident that we will survive the drop, even though we’ve had another points deduction, but there’s enough about us to stay up, and I think Selles has got them playing for each other.

“He’s certainly enhanced his own reputation by sticking with the club despite all the garbage that has been going on behind the scenes. He’s learnt on the job, we know League One is very different to the Premier League.

“The way we started off, and his system, clearly didn’t work at that level, but he has learnt and he has changed, and he’s got the players playing for him.

“The odd result has not been good, but, generally, there’s spirit, they’re fighting and there’s a bit of quality there. He has made us enjoyable to watch under very difficult circumstances, with such a small squad.

“If we do go down and he does leave, I certainly think he’s a good asset for anyone, but we don’t want to lose him. He’s part of the fight, and we want to keep him, hopefully for next season and beyond.”

Ruben Selles’ future

There’s no doubt that the 40-year-old has established a real bond with the Reading supporters given they have all been through over the past few months.

For the most part, they've had a rough ride under the Yongge ownership but Selles has given them reason for hope this term.

Reading's Record Since Dai Yongge Takeover Season Division League Position 2017/18 Championship 20th 2018/19 Championship 20th 2019/20 Championship 14th 2020/21 Championship 7th 2021/22 Championship 21st 2022/23 Championship 22nd 2023/24 League One -

He deserves huge credit for getting a tune out of this group, and the work he has done highlights his man-management skills as much as his tactical knowledge.

So, he’s sure to be a man in demand, but he will only be concentrating on Reading, and he will hope for a brighter future with the club in the years to come.