Sheffield United have a huge summer transfer window on their hands.

Despite suffering relegation back to the Championship after a solitary season of Premier League football, the Blades will be expected to challenge towards the top end of the table.

Ever since regaining their place in the top two tiers of English football back in 2017, United have failed to finish lower than 10th in the second tier, which came back in the 2017/18 campaign.

Chris Wilder is someone who has experience of gaining promotion with his boyhood club on two occasions, and will be tasked with similar objectives this time around, although change is definitely needed and forecast among his current squad.

The 56-year-old has recently revealed part of his transfer strategy once the window opens on Friday, and speculation linking the club with a winger currently north of the border would definitely fall into the category of bringing more experience to Bramall Lane.

Transfer verdict issued as Sheffield United linked with Rangers man

That's because in recent days, reports have emerged stating that the club are plotting a move for Tom Lawrence, with the winger currently at SPFL giants, Rangers.

At 30 years of age, Lawrence definitely fits the bill in terms of the aforementioned transfer outlook Wilder and his recruitment team have revealed, with the Manchester United academy graduate previously an established name in the second tier with the likes of Derby County.

Someone who has admired the Wales international's performances over the years is Football League World's Sheffield United fan pundit, Owain Wyse, and he issued his verdict on this potential transfer.

"I've always been a fan of Tom Lawrence," Wyse stated. "I think he's a very decent Championship player."

"His Rangers move surprised me a little bit. I thought he'd have really stood out at that level as one of Rangers' very best, but instead he's been more of a rotation player."

"If you'd asked me the same question about signing Lawrence a couple of years ago when he was at Derby, I'd certainly have been very keen on the idea of bringing him in. He's a player I think we should've been looking at," he added.

"After his rather poor couple of seasons in Glasgow, I am less keen. What I would say though is that he's not become a bad player at all. The move hasn't worked out particularly well, which can happen to players if they just don't settle very well."

Tom Lawrence's 2023/24 Scottish Premiership stats for Rangers Matches played 23 Minutes per game 51 Goals 2 Shots per game 1.7 Goal conversion 5% Big chances missed 1 Assists 3 Big chances created 4 Key passes 1.1 Stats as per Sofascore.com

Wyse then revealed a price point he would be willing to pay for Lawrence, with his future at Ibrox very much up in the air.

"I think a cut-price £2m deal represents good business for us, and if we can get him for around that price, I would be looking to bring him in."

He concluded: "I am a big fan of Tom Lawrence."

Sheffield United facing strong competition in Tom Lawrence pursuit

Despite the interest which United are said to have expressed, according to the Scottish Daily Mail Paper Edition (10/06, p.67), the publication also claim that top flight new boys Ipswich Town are also looking into the possibilities of a move.

The chance to play Premier League football after just four combined appearances during spells at Old Trafford and Leicester City would no doubt give him plenty to ponder, as well as re-uniting with the Tractor Boys, having enjoyed a fine season where 11 goals and as many assists were accumulated by the Welshman back in 2016/17.

Reports suggest that Rangers will command a fee for his services, as it represents the final summer window where the Light Blues can garner any profit on the 30-year-old, who joined from Derby three years ago after the Rams' relegation to League One.

Furthermore, the man who brought Lawrence to Ibrox - Giovanni van Bronckhorst - has recently taken over at Turkish Süper Lig outfit Besiktas, and Fanatik have since claimed that the Dutchman has recommended the winger to the Black Eagles hierarchy.

Cut-price deal would be a smart move for Sheffield United

Despite the strong competition the Blades look set to face in this particular race, as Wyse referenced, a cut-price deal for a seasoned Championship winger would be a smart move for all parties.

Lawrence shone at Pride Park in particular, totalling 37 goals and 25 assists in 185 appearances, and United will be hoping to get a similar tune out of the winger as he looks to somewhat resurrect his career after an indifferent spell in the SPFL.

However, with Ipswich offering Premier League football and Besiktas qualifying for the UEFA Europa League, as well as the links Lawrence has with Van Bronckhorst, those possibilities may prove difficult over the coming weeks.

Regardless, the 23-time Wales international's profile aligns with the recruitment drive United are aiming towards, so a punt on his services is worth taking.