This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling has interest from Sheffield United, who are weighing up a move for him this summer, according to The Sun. Chris Wilder is keen to sign Ayling to strengthen his defensive unit, regardless of which division the Blades end up in next term.

Ayling left Leeds after seven-and-a-half years to join Middlesbrough in January, having achieved legendary status in West Yorkshire, but could be heading to South Yorkshire instead this summer.

He made himself a firm favourite with those on the terraces due to his effort and tenacity at the club, which had long been a feature of his game prior to Marcelo Bielsa's arrival, and the intense out of possession approach which came with it.

He was rewarded with Premier League starts by being an ever-present in their inaugural season in the top-flight, but naturally, with his age, Ayling began to feature less, and that has been evidenced this season with just 15 appearances under Daniel Farke.

The 32-year-old struggled for game time this season for the Whites, with Farke utilising the likes of Archie Gray, Djed Spence, Jamie Shackleton, Sam Byram, and Connor Roberts at right-back for much of the campaign, so a January move was always a possibility.

Luke Ayling's career stats - as of 24/04/24 (Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 0 0 0 Yeovil Town 185 3 12 Bristol City 95 4 5 Leeds United 268 11 21 Middlesbrough 17 0 5

Ayling's potential move to Sheffield United

With his contract expiring in the summer, it means the defender has now almost certainly played in his last game for the Whites after his game time diminished and Ayling moved to Middlesbrough on loan.

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith spoke to us and gave his reaction to the links to Sheffield United, he said: "If we are assuming that the Blades are destined to return to the EFL, which looks pretty certain, then someone like Ayling looks like an okay signing for them.

"I don't think Sheffield United fans can expect him to pull up trees, really. Despite looking better for Middlesbrough, he looked past his best during the first half season with us.

"There is still life in him at the higher end of the Championship, and his loan with Boro has proved that. He's already on five assists since March, playing as a wing-back or full-back, or even in a back three as an outside centre half.

"He's got the versatility and quality to match as well. They will need a rebuild when they come down, and sturdy Championship experience is something you can never really go wrong with.

"It's also been something that has been their go-to for some time, especially if Wilder stays on. Ayling falls in line with that, and for no cost? It makes sense."

Related "Spoil the party" - Neil Warnock backs Ipswich Town in Leeds United and Leicester City promotion race The veteran manager has nailed down his stance on the fight for the top two spots in the second tier

Luke Ayling's next career move

With the Blades under Wilder as they are right now, a spot for him as a right-sided central defender in a back three looks like a good fit, where Ayling would almost certainly be at his best now in 2024 at the age of almost 33 and struggling to run box-to-box as often as he used to.

He is still able to carry the ball out under pressure, which he is particularly adept at, but has enough versatility that he could operate at right-back or right wing-back if absolutely necessary as well. He is very much a Wilder-type player, with strong work ethic and intangibles.

He has the required leadership skills and is one of the most well-respected players in any dressing room, which was particularly true during his time at Elland Road. Ayling is the right sort of character and player to help Sheffield United bounce back up at the first time of asking next season.