Verdict given on player Birmingham City are casting eyes over amid Sheffield Wednesday/Pompey rejections

Birmingham City coach Steve Spooner has spoken to Birmingham Live about how impressed he has been with trialist Renedi Masampu.

The 22-year-old, who last played for Dulwich Hamlet, has embarked on a trial period with the Championship club and will be hoping that his time with The Blues will end with a permanent contract.

Spooner has praised Masampu’s performance during his display against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Birmingham Live’s report goes on to state that Masampu went on loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth during the summer, but he was unable to secure a contract in League One.

Quiz: Did these 25 Birmingham City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

Masampu progressed through the academy at Chelsea, after joining form Metropolitan Police, but he departed in 2019 and has been out of England’s top four divisions since.

The young left-back can also operate on the wing, which is always a desirable trait in a young player.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Spooner addressed the club’s latest trialist: “That’s only his second game. He went for a long period of time without playing, six, seven, eight weeks, so full credit to him he went to Reading away and gave a full 90 minutes and worked really hard.

“Full credit to his level of fitness. He’s looked after himself and I thought he did well against Aston Villa.

“That’s where it is at the moment [just having a look], we will just see, he has only played the two games, we have to be respectful to him give him a chance to get his full fitness up and get his timing because we all know it’s not just the physicality you miss, it’s the timing and we need to give him chance to get up to full speed.”

The verdict

Masampu has found it difficult to pave a way back into professional football since leaving Chelsea, but the fact that he spent so long within the Premier League giants’ academy suggests that he is a clear talent who can work his way back up to England’s highest level.

Joining Birmingham would give him a platform to build on, and whilst two League One clubs have already rejected the chance to sign the versatile left-sided player, he might just fit what Lee Bowyer is trying to do with The Blues.

It will be interesting to see if Masampu is able to get himself a contract with The Blues, and if not, it will be no surprise to see another Football League team swoop in.