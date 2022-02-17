Verdict given on Cody Drameh’s time away from Leeds United at Cardiff City so far

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have been flying as of late and one player that has been catching the eye with the Bluebirds is Cody Drameh, who is currently on loan from Leeds.

The 20-year-old has only played in seven league games for Cardiff so far but he has already made quite the impression for his new team and has left supporters desperate to see more and more of him.

Having previously managed only three league appearances in the top flight for Leeds – and just one start – he was sent out on a short-term basis to get more gametime and to help in his development.

The Bluebirds were only too happy to oblige – and they haven’t regretted it yet. He has already become an integral part of their backline and his showings in both defending for the side and getting his team forward have been brilliant.

He’s certainly been a boost to Steve Morison’s side since agreeing the deal and their fortunes have already begun to change thanks to his signing and the signing of other solid players over the course of the winter transfer window.

Now, FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey has revealed just what Bluebirds fans think of the youngster – and it’s all overwhelmingly positive so far.

He said: “It’s hard to put into words just how good Cody Drameh has been. When he first came in, we weren’t 100% sure on why we were signing a right-back.

“We were pushing more towards a centre-back/left-back (and we would end up signing a left-back). With Perry Ng going towards that right centre-half role, he’s worked wonderfully and Drameh has probably been our best player in the last few games.

“Every game he looks on the ball, he’s constantly making interceptions in the middle and his attacking play is huge for us. The ability to tap the ball past the defender and put in a cross like he did against Peterborough to get his assist was absolutely outstanding.

“He is a player that I would love to see come back in the summer, potentially on another loan and he is one loanee that Cardiff fans are definitely falling in love with.”

The Verdict

Cody Drameh hasn’t had much chance to shine or flourish in regular competitive action yet and now that he has been given that opportunity with Cardiff, he is taking it with both hands.

The player has lit up the Welsh club since his move and the fans will be hoping that this continues for them until the summer. He has been a revelation on the right despite his young age and he is already so important to them and the way they play.

There are supporters already clamouring to ensure that they sign him on another short-term deal next year and you can’t blame them. The more that you see of Drameh, the more there is to like and you would have to think there will be plenty of other outfits keen to sign him too.

For now, the Bluebirds can be the team to enjoy his performances – but they might only have until the summer with the player.