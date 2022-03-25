Verdict given by EFL manager on Nottingham Forest’s Tyrese Fornah

Nottingham Forest’s Tyrese Fornah joined League One Shrewsbury on loan in January until the end of the season.

Since joining, Fornah has made 12 appearances so far and had a big part to play as Shrewsbury have started to move away from the relegation zone.

They now sit 16th in the league and are 12 points clear of the relegation zone after beating league leaders Rotherham United 3-0 last weekend.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill is pleased with Fornah’s progress as he told Nottinghamshire Live: “I think he’s done ok.

“He had to build up, when you take someone in on loan the first thing is obviously his fitness. But he’s a fantastic young man, 22 years of age, so he’s fresh.”

However as Shrewsbury face their final month of games, Cotterill believes he can still improve his game as he said: “There is lots of learning that he needs to do, that he knows himself.

“He’s a very humble boy. I think he’s done well, probably more than ok.”

This weekend Shrewsbury face Lincoln City who are two places below them in the table.

A win for Steve Cotterill’s side would pretty much secure their safety in League One so they will be going into the game with a purpose and Fornah will be hoping he can help his current side secure their safety.

The Verdict:

It sounds as though this loan move has been a beneficial one for the young player which is good to see as that’s exactly what loan moves are about.

He has had an impact on the pitch for Shrewsbury and will be hoping he can continue to do so as they secure their safety in the league.

From Cotterill’s comments it sounds as though the youngster is willing to take feedback and work hard to improve his game which is the kind of attitude you want to see from a player like him.

With his contract up at Nottingham Forest this summer, it’s yet to be seen whether they will opt to keep the player with the intention of building him up more or allow him to leave.

But getting game time in the league now will certainly help Fornah wherever he is next season.