Verdict emerges on Crawley Town recruit

Crawley Town have signed goalkeeper Corey Addai from Esbjerg fB on a two-year contract

The 24-year-old spent the past season at Danish side Esbjerg fB making seven appearances in all competitions for them. In the seven games Addai played he kept two clean sheets.

Addai went on trial with Crawley, keeping a clean sheet in the match which has been impressed current manager Kevin Betsy and convinced him to sign him on a two-year contract.

Betsy was speaking to the Sussex Press about Addai, saying: “We have been really impressed with Corey during his time with us. He has trained really well and adapted to the style of play that we are looking to implement, but most importantly he is a great shot stopper.

“Corey will provide very strong competition to Glenn who has been a fantastic servant to the club.

“It is very important to have good competition from a younger goalkeeper. We are delighted that he has chosen to join us.”

Betsy is delighted that he has decided to sign with Crawley, as he is going to provide good competition for Morris, meaning that they will both be competing to be Crawley’s number one for the season ahead.

Following his move Addai also spoke to the press: “It feels very good to get the deal done. I think that it is a very good club to be at.

“When Crawley came up, I knew it was the perfect option for me, being a young pro, I am very happy to be at a club like Crawley.”

Addai will be hoping to make an immediate impact by breaking into the first team for this up-and-coming season.

Crawley are coming off the back of a mid-table finish last season and will be hoping to improve that this season, with signings like Abbai who have been brought into to have an immediate effect on the team by challenging other players in the squad.

Crawley will kick off their League Two campaign at Carlisle United.

The Verdict

Betsy is clearly happy to have signed Addai for this season, as he will challenge current number one Glenn Morris and, with him only being 24, he will be in the long-term plans.

Addai will be delighted with the move if he can secure himself some game time this season after getting limited game time in Denmark. He will be pushing to try be the new number one this season to get himself as many games as he can this season. He obviously sees Crawley as a place that will help him develop his career as best he can.

This will benefit Crawley going into the League Two season. They are hoping to improve on their mid-table finish last season if a few more signings are made.