Blackburn Rovers' hopes of finishing in the play-off places have taken a significant hit in the last month since the arrival of Valerien Ismael, and what was once looking to be an incredible year for the club, is quickly turning into another nightmare.

Rovers are now five points off the top six after losing their last four league games in a row, picking up just one point since they appointed their French manager following John Eustace's departure to Derby County in February.

A 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth on Saturday was the latest blow in a month that has seen the Lancashire outfit lose control of their position in the play-offs, and they look to be heading to a mid-table finish after such a bright first half of the campaign.

There are just seven games left for Blackburn to turn their season around and make that push once again, but with the club and supporters disjointed completely, other issues are at hand that need fixing quickly.

Verdict made on The Venky's future at Ewood Park

With Eustace at the helm, Rovers looked as though they were going to make a shock appearance in the play-offs, having only just stayed in the Championship on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign.

But, his decision to move to the Rams has hit his former team hard, and they look a shadow of the side that was fighting in the top six for the majority of this year.

Valerien Ismael Blackburn Rovers stats 2024/25 (TransferMarkt)* Matches 5 Wins 0 Draws 1 Losses 4 Goals scored 3 Goals conceded 7 Points 1 *Stats correct as of 31/03/2025

A lack of investment in the starting XI is clear to see, and there are significant weaknesses that have not been improved upon, while the decision to hire Ismael looks to have been the wrong one.

Football League World has asked their Blackburn Fan Pundit, Simon Middlehurst, if he expects The Venky's to stick around for the long-term, or if they will end their 15-year tenure soon.

He told FLW: "They've been at the club now for 15 years. There's a lot of uncertainty now about what's going on behind the scenes; fans are extremely unhappy. Recently, a lot of the supporters groups have come together and made a statement saying that they didn't want any of the senior staff there.

"That includes the owners' representatives, Suhail Pasha, Steve Waggott, and also Rudy Gestede.

"The fans have just basically had enough. We're hoping that it's not going to continue, and it can't continue. The Venky's need to leave."

Simon continued: "They've been at the club for 15 years, and what have they actually achieved? Absolutely nothing. Relegation from the Premier League, obviously we went down to League One at one point. There have been cutbacks after cutbacks, we've lost key players, sold key players. We've never actually seen the money go towards bringing new players in.

"It's just an absolute mess. I have no idea what's going on, we just want them out now."

Next season could be tough for Blackburn

While Eustace potentially had Blackburn fighting above where they were expected to be, it can be said that Ismael is majorly underperforming and questions have to be asked about the decision to hire him.

With key players such as Tyrhys Dolan out of contract in the summer, it could be even more difficult for Rovers to keep them at the club if their form continues to drop off a cliff as it has done.