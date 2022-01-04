Venky’s stance on potential Blackburn Rovers outgoings this month is clarified

The Venky’s are unwilling to sell any of Blackburn Rovers’ key players this month, according to a report from the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (04/01, 10:52).

It is understood that the club’s owners want to keep the current squad intact in order to give manager Tony Mowbray the best chance of leading his side to promotion later this year.

Blackburn have recently emerged as contenders for a top-two finish in the Championship following a fantastic run of form.

In their last nine league games, Rovers have accumulated an incredibly impressive total of 23 points which has allowed them to climb into the automatic promotion places in the second-tier.

Whilst Blackburn did opt to cash in on Adam Armstrong following his goal-scoring escapades last season, they are seemingly unwilling to replicate this call in regards to Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international has recently attracted interest from the likes of Leeds United and Newcastle United after netting 20 goals in 25 league appearances.

However, with the Venky’s taking a clear stance when it comes to transfers, Brereton Diaz is likely to stay at Ewood Park for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

1 of 20 Ben Brereton Diaz? Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough Sheffield United Huddersfield

The Verdict

This could be a wise decision by the Venky’s if this report turns out to be true as there is every chance that Blackburn will secure a return to the top-flight with the players that they currently have at their disposal.

Mowbray may also be backed by the club’s owners in the transfer market as it is understood that Rovers are closing in on sealing a deal for Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke.

Providing that the likes of Brereton Diaz, Scott Wharton, Joe Rothwell and John Buckley are all able to maintain their form as well as their fitness over the course of the coming months, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Blackburn go toe-to-toe with Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in the race for promotion.

Set to face Cardiff City in the Championship on January 15th, Rovers will unquestionably fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run at this level to 10 games as Steve Morison’s side have failed to win any of their last four league matches.