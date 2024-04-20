Highlights Blackburn Rovers suffer disappointing season in the Championship, finishing 7th after a strong past few years.

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson departs amid financial cuts and failed transfers, as owners Venky's face fan backlash.

Henning Berg's appointment as manager a costly mistake, lasting just 57 days despite an initial strong start.

It has been a disappointing season for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Blackburn had enjoyed a strong few years after their return to the second tier in 2018, and they missed out on the play-offs on goal difference last term.

Blackburn Rovers' last five league finishes Season Division Position 2018-19 Championship 15th 2019-20 Championship 11th 2020-21 Championship 15th 2021-22 Championship 8th 2022-23 Championship 7th

However, it has been a season of struggle this time around, and following cuts to the budget and the collapse of a number of transfer deals, manager Jon Dahl Tomasson departed in February, with John Eustace taking over.

Tomasson's exit has brought the focus back onto the club's owners, the Venky's, who remain unpopular among many sections of the Rovers fan base.

The Venky's came in for severe criticism for some of the decisions made during the early part of their tenure, particularly during the turbulent 2012-13 season, during which the club had five different managers, including Henning Berg.

Berg established himself as a legend at Ewood Park during his playing days, but after a disastrous spell in charge, he will go down as one of the club's worst ever managers.

Henning Berg appointment was a huge mistake by Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn were relegated from the Premier League in 2012, bringing their 11-year spell in the top flight to an end, but much to the surprise of supporters, manager Steve Kean was allowed to remain in charge.

Rovers actually made a strong start to life in the Championship under Kean, winning four and drawing two of their first seven league games, but the Scotsman resigned in September amid ongoing fan unrest.

Eric Black spent a month in caretaker charge before Berg was appointed as Kean's permanent successor in October, and having only previously managed Lyn and Lillestrom, he was a surprise choice.

However, Berg had enjoyed success at Blackburn as a player, helping them to the Premier League title in 1995 and captaining them to the League Cup in 2002, and perhaps the owners felt he could be the man to unite the club after Kean's divisive tenure.

Berg had previously been critical of Rovers' owners, stating that "no real managers with credibility who would accept a job like that" just months before taking over at Ewood Park, and given how his time in charge went, he may wish he had listened to his own advice.

The size of the task the Norwegian faced was clear, with then global director Shebby Singh warning him that promotion was the minimum expectation in his first season in charge.

The Norwegian's reign started with a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, but there were signs of improvement over the coming weeks, with draws against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City before an emphatic 4-1 victory at Peterborough United.

However, that win would prove to be the only one of Berg's tenure, and after a run of just one point from the next six games, he was sacked after a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

Henning Berg fallout continued long after Ewood Park sacking

Berg lasted just 57 days in the role, winning one, drawing three and losing six of his 10 games in charge, and he departed with the club sitting 17th in the table.

The fallout from Berg's sacking continued long after his exit, and in April 2013, Blackburn were ordered to pay him £2.25 million after he won a claim against the club for unfair dismissal.

Michael Appleton made the move from Blackpool, where he had only been in charge for 65 days, to replace Berg in January, but his spell with Rovers was equally disastrous, lasting just 67 days at Ewood Park before being sacked in March after four wins in 15 games.

Gary Bowyer led Blackburn to safety in the 2012-13 season after taking over on an interim basis before being named permanent manager in the summer, and that would prove to be the start of a period of much-needed stability at the club.

Berg will be fondly remembered by Rovers supporters for his time at the club as a player, but his managerial spell may have damaged some of his legacy.