Veljko Paunovic speaks out following Reading FC departure

Veljko Paunovic insists that he only thought about Reading after it was revealed that he had left the club last night.

The 44-year-old had been under huge pressure after the Royals dismal form and his exit was announced on Saturday evening, even though Reading had beaten Preston 3-2 away from home.

It has been decided that Paul Ince will take charge for the remainder of the campaign, and whilst Paunovic understandably didn’t agree with the call, he sent a classy message following his departure when speaking to the BBC.

“We came to the point where this decision was best for the club. I’m pretty self-aware of the things that are happening and the negativity that was surrounding me. I never thought that it was fair, but I also don’t think the team needs it at this point.

“I’m completely unselfish in this decision, I want the team to excel and I want the best for the club. I really have a huge respect for the opportunity and the time I’ve spent at this club. I just wanted to do the best for the club and we reached an agreement where this was the right time to make this decision for the future of it.”

Paunovic leaves the side in 21st position, five points clear of the relegation zone.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Paunovic comes across very well with his message here, as it’s clear that he has a lot of love for the club.

Unfortunately, the past few months in particular didn’t go how he wanted, and it did seem as though change was needed to give the team the best chance of remaining in the Championship.

Whether Ince is the answer as his replacement is certainly open for debate though and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.