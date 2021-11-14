Veljko Paunovic sends message to Reading fans over off-field issues

Reading have had a tough 2021-22 Championship season so far with form, injuries and off-field issues all impacting their progress.

Despite all of this, manager Veljko Paunovic is determined not to let any of it to affect what happens on the pitch for his side.

Five wins in six games earlier on in the campaign lifted the Royals close to the playoffs but a recent bad spell of four straight defeats leaves them in 16th and just 10 points above the bottom three.

There is also the likelihood that key player John Swift could depart in January – his contract expires in the summer and the start of 2022 is the club’s last chance to cash in on him with a Premier League move surely on the horizon.

With key players missing and a looming points deduction, Paunovic has insisted that the difficulties his side have faced have only served as motivation.

“There are a lot of challenges and difficulties we have to deal with,” he told Berkshire Live.

“I want to give huge credit to the team as a group and all those individuals who are following the example of our coaches and club, and senior board where we always say, just work on what you control and focus and do your best, and embrace and deal with adversities.

“But we will use them as motivation to do everything for this club which has a fantastic community and fantastic fans who care and who want the best for it.”

The Verdict

Paunovic has been dealt a tough hand this season.

They lost chief creator in Michael Olise and were unable to recruit a replacement due to a transfer embargo. That also hindered them in strengthening other areas of the pitch which has noticably left them short when it comes to covering injuries.

Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Michael Morrison all suffering long-term injuries haven’t helped as when on form, any one of those could walk into any team in the Championship.

Despite all of that, Reading have been performing well and it’s clear that in Paunovic, Reading have the manager they need to steer them in the right direction after years of hiring and firing.