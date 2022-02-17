Veljko Paunovic revelations emerge amid Reading FC turmoil

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has failed to deny that he recently offered to resign as he remained tight-lipped after his side’s clash against Peterborough United, speaking to the Reading Chronicle.

The 44-year-old has been under immense pressure since the turn of the calendar year with the Royals failing to win any of their ten competitive games this term, losing eight and winning just two points from a possible 27.

A defeat to sixth-tier side Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup and a 7-0 home humiliation at the hands of Fulham has contributed heavily to the toxic atmosphere that currently surrounds the club, with many supporters also unhappy about how the club is being run off the pitch.

It was reported by numerous outlets on Sunday night that Paunovic was on the verge of being dismissed – but he remained in the technical area for last night’s crunch tie at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Although they managed to keep their first clean sheet since mid-October, they were unable to score up the other end and this has only gone on to increase unhappiness in some sections of the second-tier side’s fanbase.

When asked whether he has recently offered to stand down as manager, the Serbian declined to answer which will only go on to increase speculation about what’s currently happening behind the scenes at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

He also refused to comment on whether he would still be in charge on Saturday as the Royals make the long trip to Lancashire to face Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End.

The Verdict:

This will only create uncertainty and although privacy does have to be respected to an extent, the ones that are currently suffering the most amid this on and off-field turbulence is the fans and they deserve answers.

Transparency could go some way in improving the atmosphere in Berkshire – because it can’t get much worse at this stage with supporters surrounding the team bus following the full-time whistle yesterday evening.

The situation became untenable weeks ago and owner Dai Yongge probably should have taken action some time ago – but he can immediately make things better now by making key decisions and directly communicating to fans via a video as opposed to an open letter.

Unfortunately, things aren’t getting any better for the Royals under their current manager and it almost seems as if everyone associated with the club is just waiting for him to get the axe, although it remains to be seen whether that’s coming anytime soon.

Paunovic, as well as the fans, deserves certainty and it remains to be seen whether he’s getting that behind the scenes. If he is, then he has to be much clearer than he was last night when he spoke to the media.