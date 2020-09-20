Veljko Paunovic reveals Reading FC’s upcoming transfer plans

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has stated that the club is still active in the transfer market despite the Royals winning their opening two fixtures.

The Royals have made just two signings in the current transfer window as Josh Laurent has come in from Shrewsbury Town, whilst Ovie Ejaria joined permanently from Liverpool after successful loan spell last season.

Paunovic will be eager to put his own mark on the team after joining the club just three weeks ago, replacing Welshman Mark Bowen as manager.

The Serbian has expressed that the Royals are still active in the market but he has made it clear that he is looking for quality and for players to come in and work well with the current group of Reading players.

Speaking to Berkshire Live, Paunovic said: “We are active in that [the transfer market] but the most important thing is the squad who are working very well and very hard, and with quality.

“We are not complete yet but everyone is engaged and on the same page and we work with the group we have.”

The Verdict

Reading still need a few more in to make sure that they continue to be competitive throughout the season, especially seeing as they have won two from two.

Paunovic will be keen to keep the Royals up in that part of the table, and there’s no reason why they can’t stay there if the signings are of a certain pedigree.

The Serbian boss has a lot of contacts within football, and it is looking likely that Rodrigo Riquelme will join from the club Paunovic used to play for, Atletico Madrid.