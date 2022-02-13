Veljko Paunovic responds to Reading FC players reportedly wanting his dismissal

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic believes his senior players played well yesterday in response to a question regarding players reportedly wanting the 44-year-old to be sacked, as he spoke to Berkshire Live.

BBC Radio Berkshire reporter Tim Dellor (via The Tilehurst End) reported live on air yesterday afternoon that multiple players in the second-tier side’s squad want Paunovic to depart the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with the Royals losing eight consecutive competitive matches and winning just one point from a possible 24 during this calendar year thus far.

Not only are the Berkshire outfit underperforming on the pitch – but this has been followed up with a pre-match protest that happened prior to their 3-2 defeat to Coventry City yesterday afternoon calling for a change in manager and a change in strategy from those in power at the club.

Quiz: Did Reading FC win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 1) Huddersfield (H) Win Draw Lose

Going into their midweek crunch tie against Peterborough United, they currently sit just one point above the relegation zone as things stand with Darren Ferguson’s men having a game in hand over them.

Not only that, but Derby County are also just four points adrift of them at this stage despite having suffered a 21-point deduction earlier in the season and many Reading supporters on social media are calling for the Serbian’s sacking.

He was publicly backed by owner Dai Yongge last month – but more losses have piled further pressure on him. Regardless of this and this recent report regarding players’ feelings towards him, Paunovic is determined to plough on.

Responding to the latter issue on player unhappiness, he said: “I’m not commenting on rumours. I’m pretty clear, as long as I am here, I am here.

“I also saw how the team played today and I saw senior players playing well.”

The Verdict:

It’s clear Paunovic’s time at the club should be up after eight consecutive defeats – and the atmosphere around the club will only get worse until results improve or he’s removed from his position.

Yakou Meite’s return will provide the Serbian with a much-needed boost – but as long as he’s in charge – the defence is unlikely to get any better and this will only result in more losses.

So whilst an improved attacking display can be taken away as a real positive from the game, with yesterday’s hosts scoring twice and Tom Ince having a great chance to make it 3-3 late in the game, relegation is still looking likely.

When you’ve lost some of the players, the end of the road has come but unfortunately for them, Paunovic is holding on to the job by his fingernails and isn’t willing to let go anytime soon, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more demonstrations in the near future.

It’s a major shame that this turmoil has dominated the club’s 150th anniversary, but many fans see this action as a necessity for the future of the club and a change in manager would go some way in improving the mood for now. However, the problems don’t just lie within the managerial department.