Veljko Paunovic provides update on influential Reading figure

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic confirmed that Liam Moore is set for a spell on the sidelines after he suffered a stress fracture of his metatarsal.

The influential defender has played a starring role for the Royals this season, featuring in 18 Championship games and generally impressing.

Even though the Berkshire outfit recorded a 2-1 victory over Luton yesterday without the ex-Leicester man, Moore is sure to be missed in the coming weeks.

And, speaking to the Reading Chronicle, Paunovic gave the latest on the situation involving his centre-back.

“Liam [Moore] has a stress fracture of his metatarsal so he’s going to be [out] for quite some time. But, he is a very strong guy, very positive and he is recovering well. We are looking to beat the predictions of the weeks he is expected to be out.”

Whilst the manager didn’t give a specific return date for Moore, he will be out for a number of weeks.

The Royals will have to do without Moore for consecutive away games in the next week, as they travel to take on Swansea and then Huddersfield.

The verdict

This is bad news for Reading as not only is Moore a top Championship defender, but he is also a leader on and off the pitch so Paunovic.

So, this is a blow, but Reading coped well without the player as they beat Luton yesterday and that will give the group confidence moving forward.

Whether this forces Paunovic into the transfer market remains to be seen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.