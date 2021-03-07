Veljko Paunovic provides Reading injury update on Ovie Ejaria

Reading strengthened their play off claims yesterday with a convincing 3-0 victory over struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

The Royals were assisted by the fact that opposition defender Julian Borner was given his marching orders half an hour int the game, with young talent Michael Olise converting the spot kick.

It was always going to be tough for the visitors after that, and their former player Lucas Joao, who they sold to Reading for £5 million in 2019, doubled the advantage for the home side on 65 minutes.

And their misery was compounded very late on by Andy Yiadom, who added a third for Reading to help them keep tabs on second-placed Watford, who are six points ahead of them.

Veljko Paunovic stuck to the same diamond midfield system that worked well against Blackburn in midweek, and it was one that secured another win.

But there was one notable name absent from the squad and that was enigmatic midfielder Ovie Ejaria.

The former Liverpool man is one of the most exciting midfielders in the Championship on his day, but Paunovic has revealed that a hamstring problem kept the 23-year-old out of yesterday’s match.

“He felt discomfort in his hamstring after the Blackburn win,” Paunovic said, per the Reading Chronicle.

“A scan showed a minor soft tissue so we are expecting him to be back this week in training and available for Forest.

“But, we will have to monitor his progress day-by-day.”

The Verdict

It looks like Ejaria will only be missing on a short-term basis, which is good news considering he’s an integral part of Paunovic’s plans.

Whilst it’s a complete team effort, no-one drives Reading forward like Ejaria does, and with both him and Michael Olise in the same team, the Royals are a creative force and it’s no surprise to see them in the promotion picture.

Reading fans will be praying though that Ejaria’s hamstring problem doesn’t become a recurring one, as that could really damage his effectiveness going forward for the club.