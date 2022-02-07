Veljko Paunovic provides fresh injury update on Reading attacker

Reading forward Yakou Meite could be in contention to return for the Royals against Coventry City this weekend.

Veljko Paunovic’s side are enduring a torrid season, with the side firmly in a relegation battle as they sit just two points above the drop zone ahead of the trip to take on Bristol City tomorrow.

Whilst it’s by no means Reading’s major problem, scoring goals has been an issue, with Meite’s long-term absence not helping in that sense.

However, the 25-year-old is back in training now and Puanovic told reporter Benjy Nurick that the former PSG man, who has hit double figures in his past three seasons, is in the ‘final stages’ of his recovery, with an outing against the Sky Blues possible.

With Meite having not played since May last year, there will need to be patience with the forward before he gets up to full speed, but there’s no doubting that his return would be welcome for the Royals.

The Berkshire outfit head to Ashton Gate having lost six games in a row in all competitions.

The verdict

This is good news for Reading as there is a real lack of options up top for Paunovic after they sold George Puscas and couldn’t re-sign Andy Carroll.

Lucas Joao’s return is a boost but they still need more quality and Meite has shown in the past that he can score goals at this level, whilst his pace and movement makes him a constant threat.

You wouldn’t expect him to be able to make an instant impact but he could still play a crucial role for Reading as they look to avoid relegation to League One.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.