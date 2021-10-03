Veljko Paunovic makes Reading transfer admission involving Junior Hoilett

Veljko Paunovic admitted that Junior Hoilett is a player he was interested ever since he took the reigns at Reading last season.

The Reading manager admitted this after their 1-0 win away at Cardiff City on Saturday with Hoilett scoring the winner against his old side.

The 31 year old Canadian scored the winner in the 38th minute in a game that saw very few chances fall Reading’s way.

But it was Hoilett that drew praise from his manager, telling BerkshireLive: “We’ve always liked him, even when he played against us at the beginning of last season,”

“Our financial situation wasn’t good so when he was out there [as a free agent] we couldn’t bring him in earlier but we figured it out and are very happy to have him.”

Hoilett has now made 7 appearances for Reading so far this season, and the goal against Cardiff was his first for the club.

The Verdict

Hoilett was an astute signing for Reading and it was a surprise to see other clubs not interested in him. Hoilett not only provides experience in the Championship, but he’s been versatile for Reading this season.

That versatility has been essential as Reading have been unable to recruit and with Lucas Joao injured, Hoilett has been deployed as a false nine at times, giving Reading plenty of opportunity to get their creative attackers in the game.

Paunovic also deserves praise as he’s proved so far that he can operate under tight constraints and still make Reading a competitive side that is looking up the table rather than down.