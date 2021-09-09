Veljko Paunović makes Reading transfer admission after links with 32-y/o

Reading boss Veljko Paunović has confirmed that he will bring in a new striker on a free transfer if the right option becomes available.

The Royals are short of options up top, with Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao out for lengthy spells because of injury, meaning George Puscas is the only senior number nine at the club.

With the transfer deadline having passed, only free agents can be signed, with Paunović telling Berkshire Live that they will look at that market to see who is available.

“It is obvious we need to have depth and goals up front, and it is something we will look at, if something is available for us.

“We don’t talk about what we are doing, we play our cards very close to our chest, but any player who is available now we will have a look if that is the right fit for us, and if we are the right fit for those who might be available.”

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll, who is currently without a club, was linked with a move to the Madejski Stadium last week.

The verdict

This is an update that should please the Reading fans as it’s clear they need another striker and there will have been a frustration that a deal couldn’t get done before the deadline.

Of course, the off-field issues mean that it’s been a tough few months for the club but they’re clearly still actively looking.

Whether Carroll is the answer will divide opinion but it’s clear they need someone, even if it’s just to help the team through until January as they’re very short of options in attack.

