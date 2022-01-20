Veljko Paunovic makes Liam Moore admission after Reading FC captaincy stripped

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has admitted it was his decision to take the captain’s armband away from ex-skipper Liam Moore, speaking to Berkshire Live after last night’s 2-0 loss against Luton Town.

The Jamaican hasn’t played for the Royals since mid-November, being out ever since with an injury and avoiding humiliating defeats to the likes of Kidderminster Harriers and Fulham in recent weeks.

However, a statement released on Saturday night revealed that the 28-year-old had made it clear he wanted to leave in recent months, the second time he has done so since his arrival at the Select Car Leasing Stadium back in the summer of 2016.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Reading FC players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has Nicky Shorey played in the Premier League? Yes No

In the statement, the ex-Leicester City man was criticised for his decision to hand in another transfer request and with that, it was announced that he would no longer be captain of the Berkshire outfit.

The announcement received mixed reviews from the second-tier side’s fans, with criticism shared between Moore for his perceived lack of loyalty and the club for the professionalism and tone of the article.

The timing of this revelation was thought to be ordered by owner Dai Yongge, making it uncertain as to who took the decision to strip the centre-back of the captaincy.

But boss Paunovic provided certainty to this question last night, saying: “Moore is injured and recovering from it. I wanted to make a change with the captaincy and I communicated that to him.

“I think it is carrying a lot of burden [on him] and he needs to focus on his performances. I want to open that space to someone else as I think changes are needed.

“I’m looking at other departments and places where I can improve.”

The Verdict:

For all parties, it’s probably best that the 28-year-old moves on as quickly as possible – because this current situation is untenable and having this situation for 18 months until his contract runs out will only be a disruption.

Considering the fallout this statement has caused too, it’s unlikely he will return as one of the first names on the teamsheet and there are no guarantees that he won’t refuse to play.

Now the decision has been made though, a replacement needs to be found and there’s no shortage of candidates. Scott Dann is one when he returns, with Michael Morrison the ex-captain of Birmingham City and Andy Yiadom previously skipper at Barnsley prior to his move to Berkshire.

It will be interesting to see what happens if Moore fails to secure a move before the end of January – because the second-tier outfit will have a choice to make at that point.

Do they banish him from the first team? Or do they try and integrate him back into the first team when he returns from his injury?

Considering the wage he’s likely to be on, they will want to make full use of him – but it remains to be seen how well he will perform with all of his off-field issues now.