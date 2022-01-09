Veljko Paunovic makes defiant claim about his Reading future after shock FA Cup defeat

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has admitted that he still believes that he is the right man to lead the club forward following his side’s shock FA Cup defeat to Kidderminster Harriers yesterday.

The Royals would have been hoping to pick up a morale-boosting victory in this particular fixture after being forced to settle for a point in their Championship clash with Derby County earlier this month.

However, Reading were unable to deliver the goods against their National League North opponents at the Aggborough Stadium.

George Puscas fired the Royals ahead in the 45th minute of the game as he latched onto Tom Dele-Bashiru’s pass before slotting past Kidderminster goalkeeper Luke Simpson.

The Harries levelled proceedings in the second-half as Rafael Cabral failed to keep out Sam Austin’s strike.

Amari Morgan-Smith then scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Kidderminster in the 82nd minute.

Considering that he has only managed to guide his side to victory in two of the last 10 games in all competitions, it is hardly surprising that the pressure is starting to build on Paunovic at Reading.

Speaking to The Reading Chronicle after his side’s latest setback about whether he still thinks that he is the right man for the job, Paunovic said: “I do believe.

“I believe in myself. You don’t know what I’m capable of. Things that we are dealing with are out of our control and as I said we focus on what we can control.”

1 of 28 Danny Drinkwater? (Loan) Arsenal Chelsea Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur

The Verdict

Whilst Paunovic is still confident in his ability to transform Reading’s fortunes, his side will need to secure some positive results in their upcoming fixtures in order to ease the pressure that is starting to build at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Set to face a Fulham side on Tuesday who are currently fighting for automatic promotion, the Royals simply have to step up to the mark in this fixture in order to have any chance of sealing a positive result.

Currently 21st in the Championship standings, the Royals know that a continuation of their inconsistent form in this division may result in them being dragged into a relegation dogfight by the likes of Peterborough United and Barnsley.

If Reading fail to deliver a response to their defeat to Kidderminster in their clash with Fulham, the club’s hierarchy could potentially make a decision regarding Paunovic’s future at the club.