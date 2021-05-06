Veljko Paunovic makes admission over his Reading future amidst transfer uncertainty

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has confirmed to Berkshire Live that he still wants to be in charge of the Royals next season despite ongoing uncertainty at the club over transfers as the summer window edges closer.

The Sky Bet Championship outfit are still very much reeling after they narrowly missed out on a play-off spot this term despite having been in and amongst the top six places for much of the season.

However there is come uncertainty surrounding the future of Paunovic at present, with it being confirmed recently that the club could well receive sanctions from the footballing authorities that will affect their transfer business.

Nevertheless this hasn’t stopped the Serb from coming out and providing some clarity on his future intentions:

“First of all, I want to thank everyone who wants me to continue.

“I want to thank the ownership that has given me this opportunity and let me finish the season at least.

“Moving forward, I do not know the answer for sure of whether I’m going to be here – but I definitely want to be here. I am already doing everything that I can and preparing for the next season to have an even better season.”

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old is approaching the end of his first season in charge at the Madejski Stadium, with the Royals set to play Huddersfield Town at home in their final game of the league campaign this weekend.

The Verdict

There is no doubting that Paunovic has taken Reading a lot closer to where they want to be this season and it would be a great shame if he were to leave the club in the near future.

They have played some brilliant football at times but in the end it was the lack of consistency in big moments that has ultimately cost them as they came up short in the play-off race.

Financial implications relating to sanctions are becoming all the more common in football nowadays and as a result of this, there is a risk that things could go really wrong for the Royals this summer.

Only time will tell if Paunovic stays or goes, with there seemingly being a lot going on behind the scenes at present in Berkshire.