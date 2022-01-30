Veljko Paunovic makes admission on Reading FC’s transfer priority

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has confirmed the club will be focusing on bringing in another defender between now and tomorrow’s deadline, making this transfer admission to Berkshire Live.

The Royals have conceded a whopping 21 goals in six league matches this month, a horrific record that has meant they have only been able to win one point from a possible 18 during a torrid January period.

Nonetheless, the addition of another centre-back may come as a surprise to some with Paunovic having five senior options at his disposal when all are fit and available, with teenager Michael Stickland also making the step up as a sixth potential choice this term.

However, the second-tier outfit have suffered majorly with injuries this season, with Michael Morrison spending months out, Tom McIntyre yet to return to action and Scott Dann currently out with his own injury after being withdrawn against Fulham earlier this month.

Added to this, Liam Moore is currently away on international duty and isn’t certain to return to action for Paunovic’s men at all after being stripped of the captaincy and effectively being given a public dressing down for his perceived lack of loyalty towards the club.

This has made the centre-back position one that potentially needs to be addressed because of these various issues, with Berkshire Live first reporting that this position was on the club’s transfer agenda.

The Royals have gone on to be linked with Liverpool’s Rhys Williams – and though a move for the 20-year-old looks unlikely at this stage – this is definitely an area Paunovic is targeting.

Speaking after yesterday afternoon’s 4-0 defeat against Queens Park Rangers, the Serbian said: “That’s what we are looking to get in the most.

“We are active on the defensive side of the team to improve that. Free agents are still possible. With Andy (Carroll leaving) – he opened a slot on our squad.”

The Verdict:

Considering the challenges they face in this position, you can’t exactly blame Paunovic for looking for another central defender, especially if he wants to play three at the back as he has done at various points during the remainder of the campaign.

However, it does feel as though the full-back areas need to be addressed as a matter of urgency considering Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom are the only options the Royals currently have at their disposal.

Ethan Bristow and Dejan Tetek may have stepped up, but the former struggled at times and it’s clear the latter’s main position isn’t at right-back, so an injury to one of Rahman or Yiadom could end up being extremely costly.

Another striker would also be ideal with Carroll not returning to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, although with the club still under a transfer embargo, they will be limited in the players they can bring in before the deadline tomorrow night.